Hot Concerts

Charlotte Symphony Pops: Magic of Christmas
Friday 7:30 p.m. (also 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday). Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. $19-$142. www.blumenthalarts.org.
All new under the direction of resident conductor Christopher James Lees, the Charlotte Symphony ends its annual run of holiday concerts with five final performances featuring Santa in the lobby and snow in the forecast. The set list includes carols, “Hallelujah Chorus,” songs from “The Nutcracker” and “The Polar Express,” and a new composition.
Larkin Poe
Friday 8 p.m. Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St. $15-$35 ($100 for VIP). www.blumenthalarts.org.
Nashville sisters Rebecca and Michelle Lovell do for blues what the Indigo Girls once did for folk. With sibling harmonies and pop sensibilities, the duo strikes a balance between the pop-rock and brooding alto of K.T. Tunstall, the deep hill country grooves of North Mississippi Allstars, and gritty Delta blues.
Alright!
Friday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $7.
Spouses Josh and Sarah Blumenthal Robbins play separately in the Charlotte bands Late Bloomer and Faye. Together, they share Self Aware Records and this indie trio, which makes sunny indie-pop fraught with longing and reminiscent of female-fronted ’90s lo-fi acts with a taste for punk and dynamics. It celebrates the new EP, “On the Outs” with openers Petrov, Acne and Family Friend.
The Sammies/Parker Gispert
Friday 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $10. www.visulite.com.
Charlotte indie-rock foursome the Sammies celebrate the release of its fourth album, “Bonfire Nightclub.” The new collection is a bit of a nostalgic turn in that it finds the band teaming with The Whigs’ Parker Gispert (who recently released a solo album); the longtime friends have history going back about 15 years, when both were playing the Visulite stage as baby bands.
Peter Rowan
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $27-$35. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The legendary progressive bluegrass guitarist got his start playing and singing with Bill Monroe before starting the rock-grass super group Old & in the Way with Jerry Garcia. On his latest album, “Carter Stanley’s Eyes,” he pays tribute to his vintage folk, blues and bluegrass roots via tracks by and for the Stanley Brothers, Lead Belly, and others of the ilk.
Loose Lugnuts
Tuesday 8 p.m. Thirsty Beaver, 1125 Central Ave. Free. www.facebook.com/events/371897946690514.
For those that frequent Plaza Midwood’s stubbornly unmoving honky-tonk, the Thirsty Beaver crowd is family — and owners Mark and Brian Wilson’s country-western throwback is the house band. Yes, this is a Christmas-night show (among the only ones in town), but it perhaps provides an escape from the mountains of ripped wrapping paper, boxes and bows.
Lucky Five Reunion
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.
Long before Shago Elizondo was wooing crowds as fellow Charlottean Fantasia’s guitarist, he was one-fifth of the feel-good soul-rock outfit Lucky Five (later called Electric Cartel). While its members haven’t shared a stage (or the band name) for years, this reunion promises the deep grooves and light-hearted fun of their hey-day.
