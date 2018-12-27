8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

High Cube and CJ Boyd
Friday 7 p.m. Goodyear Arts, 1720 Statesville Ave. $10 suggested donation. www.goodyeararts.com/now.
One of many of Charlotte musician Bo White’s (Patois Counselor) projects, High Cube is a part-improv synth group with unpredictable results — a good fit for this transitional art space. Likewise, Boyd’s performance follows up his 52-track, 186-guest album “Kin Ships.” Other acts include field recording artist Andrea Brown and TKO Faith Healer’s Jeremy Fisher’s sonic sculptures.
Moon Taxi
Friday 8 p.m. Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $24.50. www.livenation.com.
From the tropical electronic feel of the title track of its fifth album (“Let the Record Play”) to its minor hit “Two High,” this hard-touring Nashville five-piece follows bands like Imagine Dragons up the Billboard charts by blending fresh percussive elements, uplifting messages, and a roots-rock underbelly that gave them early footing in the jam band realm.
Jamie Laval’s Celtic Christmas
Friday 8 p.m. Stage Door Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $40. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The Tryon, N.C.-based award-winning Celtic fiddler returns for his annual holiday concert chock full of traditional music from Scotland, Ireland, Brittany and Iceland. He’s joined this year by champion step dancer Claire Shirey, bagpiper Rosalind Buda, harpist Eryn Jones and soprano Megan McConnell.
Pat McGee Band
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$27. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Although not as well-known as some of his contemporaries, the folk-rock band has been a Southeast staple for nearly 25 years. For its last self-titled album, the band leader assembled an all-star cast of supporting players that included Blues Traveler’s John Popper, Train’s Pat Monahan and Punch Brothers’ Gabe Witcher.
Boulevards
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8-$10. www.snugrock.com.
Raleigh funk musician Jamil Rashad channels genre greats like Prince, Rick James and Earth, Wind & Fire with sensual soul, deep grooves and infectious party anthems on his eclectic debut “Groove!” His shows — which feature a wide array of influences, a background in visual art, and his sweaty, over-the-top stage persona — are awash in fun.
Ali Shaheed Muhammed and Adrian Younge
Sunday 10 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $20-$25. www.eveningmuse.com.
A Tribe Called Quest’s Muhammed and frequent co-producer Younge team up for two sets (the first of which is already sold out). Co-producers of the music for Netflix’s recently canceled “Luke Cage” series as well as Kendrick Lamar’s “untitled 06,” the duo takes a break from its many separate projects for this rare set of shows.
Andy the Doorbum
Monday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $5-$10. www.themilestone.club.
The Milestone’s former door guy — who has become a globe-trotting performance artist — returns from his new home in L.A. to ring in the New Year with the club fam, which includes frequent headliner Emotron, rock trio Late Bloomer, and others.
Paint Fumes/Sinners & Saints/Pullover
Monday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. Free. www.petrasbar.com.
The diverse (and extremely budget-friendly) bill of Plaza Midwood staples includes Paint Fumes’ down and dirty garage rock, Sinners & Saints’ warm, heart-on-sleeve, foot-tapping roots music, and Pullover’s longing dream pop. With DJ George Brazil.
