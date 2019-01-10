8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Temperance League/Brandy Lindsey & the Punch/Loose Lugnuts
Saturday 9 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $7. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The Thirsty Beaver/Tipsy Burro family comes to NoDa. Prolific veterans Temperance League blend four decades of classic influences, from early rock n’ roll and soul to new wave and Heartland rock. The Loose Lugnuts are a honky-tonk house band led by Beaver owners the Wilson brothers. And S.C. neighbor Lindsey stylistically hits somewhere between the two.
Quentin Talley & the Soul Providers
Friday 10:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $7. www.eveningmuse.com.
Actor-director-producer-poet Talley is one of the Charlotte theater scene’s most prominent multi-hyphenates, and the OnQ Performing Arts founder and artistic director’s spoken-word style takes center stage amid a blend of jazz, funk and soul.
Carolina Gator Gumbo/Flatland Tourists
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $8-$10. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The veteran Cajun/Creole party band and the rootsy country-rock and bluegrass combo make for a fine Americana pairing. CGG studied with the masters in Louisiana and has been stewing up accordion-laden melodies for almost two decades. Flatland Tourists boasts strong writing and arranging, and powerful Heart-meets-Rosanne Cash vocals.
Curt Castle
Tuesday 9 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
This Georgia-based singer-songwriter’s debut solo album, “If I’m Here at All” (out Feb. 19), is a rumination on hope and pain that he wrote following the breakups of his long-term relationship and both of his bands. Yet the experience was a winning one for his album, which soars with emotional depth and retro appeal.
Crunk Witch
Tuesday 9 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $7-$9. www.themilestone.club.
The term crunk may be so 2005, but the duo of Brandon Miles and Hannah Collen (from tiny Presque Isle, Maine) make resonant indie dance music drawing on dark synth, catchy ’80s pop (think Wham), and ’90s R&B. On 2018’s self-titled album, the pair refines its take on what might have been an early MTV staple 35 years ago.
King Tuff
Thursday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $18-$20. www.visulite.com.
On 2018’s “The Other,” Kyle Thomas steps away from the party-animal character that’s synonymous with much of his work without dropping his alter-ego’s moniker. The result still sounds very much like a psychedelic party record, with fun tracks like the riff-heavy “Black Moon Spell” or the trippy rollercoaster ride of “Psycho Star.”
Jesse McCartney
Thursday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $32. www.livenation.com.
At 31, the former child actor and teen heartthrob still looks like the baby-faced Disney star that sang “Beautiful Soul,” but — like his acting (he has appeared on “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Army Wives”) — his music has matured over the years. After a successful summer tour, McCartney launches the Resolution Tour with the new single “Wasted.”
Tigerdog
Thursday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $6. www.petrasbar.com.
Former live sound engineer Daniel Hodges (fun., Steel Train) leads this Charlotte trio, which has jumped well beyond the city’s borders and toured Europe last year. Work has begun on a second album, following a 2017 release that balanced hard-charging rock and lyrical introspection and had layers worth peeling back.
