8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

King’s X
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $22-$25. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
This influential progressive hard-rock trio’s faithful will be happy to dig into the stories behind a dozen albums’ worth of songs when its “King’s X: An Oral History” is published next month. Meanwhile, fans can check out the masters at work live — and expect to be joined by a number of local musicians, since the band typically attracts them like moths to a flame.
Sound of Thunder/Lords of the Trident
Friday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10. www.themilestone.club.
Fronted by bold female vocalist Nina Osegueda, D.C.’s SoT has an affinity for metal guitar wizardry and fantastical storytelling, and comes off like Lacuna Coil’s Cristina Scabbia fronting Iron Maiden. Wisconsin’s LotT takes the medieval imagery further with a Monty Python-esque approach and a declaration that it’s the most metal band in the world.
Greg Laswell
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $22-$25. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Perhaps best-known for scoring network TV series like “Blacklist” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” the San Diego songwriter cut deep with 2016’s “Everyone Thinks I Dodged a Bullet,” chronicling his divorce from fellow musician Ingrid Michaelson. His latest, “Next Time,” doesn’t let up: It covers some of the same territory, but adds his father’s struggle with Alzheimer’s to the weighty lyrical mix.
Winter Jam
Sunday 6 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $15. www.ticketmaster.com.
Newsboys United may sound like the name of a pro soccer team, but it’s actually a supergroup featuring current and former members (namely Phil Joel and Peter Furler) of the headlining Australian Christian rock band. Performing in the round, the lineup also includes Danny Gokey, Mandisa, Ledger, Rend Collective, Newsong and Adam Agee. With speakers Zane Black and Greg Stier.
Skewed
Sunday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $6. www.petrasbar.com.
After a quick jaunt spreading its self-described torture jazz around North Carolina, this four-piece experimental jazz/avant-garde noise outfit (which includes Ghost Trees’ Brent Bagwell and Mineral Girls’ Brett Green) traces its steps home to celebrate the release of a new EP. With TKO Faith Healer and Mint Hill.
Dave East
Sunday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $30 ($105.50 for VIP). www.livenation.com.
Once an NBA hopeful on the court with future stars like Kevin Durant, the Harlem rapper did an about-face after serving six months in prison for drug-related crimes, devoting himself to Islam and music and committing to stay out of jail. Though not yet a household name, big buzz is growing thanks to a classic Nas- and B.I.G.-flavored style, star collabs, and a burgeoning acting career.
Panic at the Disco
Tuesday 9 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. Ticket availability is extremely limited.
Brendon Urie’s hometown Vegas roots must run through his blood, because the sole remaining founder of the theatrical rock band is one of the most entertaining frontmen around. It’s part of the reason why his Pray for the Wicked Tour with Two Feet and Betty Who is nearly sold out.
Modern Primitives
Wednesday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $7. www.snugrock.com.
The long-running Charlotte three-piece’s January residency continues with a night of gnarly garage punk that also features Japan’s Pinky Doodle Poodle, which combines girlish Japanese pop vocals with ripping distorted riffs, and local bands Paint Fumes and The Wormholes.
Comments