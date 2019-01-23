7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Space Jesus
Friday 7 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $18. www.livenation.com.
Looking like Christ reincarnated as a cosmic hippie and hanging out at the crossroads of hip-hop and rave culture, the Brooklyn-based electronic music producer headlines dates with live collaborators Huxley Anne, Of the Trees, and Minnesota — and reportedly gives crowds a mix of hits, on-the-spot remixes, and fresh, unreleased material.
Brent Cobb
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $15. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Before heading out on a big tour with Chris Stapleton later this year, the one-time songwriter to the stars (Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan) embarks on his smaller-scale Sucker for a Good Time Tour in support of 2018’s “Providence Canyon.” Cobb, who got a Grammy nomination for his work on 2016’s “Shine On Rainy Day,” is the cousin of Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb.
Leeds/Jimmy Gnecco
Sunday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $20. www.eveningmuse.com.
Both had hits in the ’90s and early ’00s and have since cooled off, but Ours’ Jimmy Gnecco and Leeds’ Royston Langdon (formerly of Spacehog) are underrated artists with new work worth taking note of: Gnecco released Ours’ fifth album, “New Age Heroine II,” in November and is a stunning live vocalist, while Langdon is pressing restart on his career with Leeds’ debut, “Everything’s Dandy.”
Jon Spencer and the HITmakers
Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $17-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The players may change, but the vibe remains the same for Spencer. Whether he’s serving as sideman in his wife Cristina’s band Boss Hog, or as one half of Heavy Trash, or fronting the mighty Blues Explosion (which was responsible for “Bellbottoms,” the jumpy 1994 track that opens Edgar Wright’s film “Baby Driver”), the legendary alt-rock showman unspools funky, boogieing grooves.
Junior Astronomers
Sunday 9 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
As fans await the next chapter for the Charlotte indie mainstay, the heavy rock foursome returns to what’s now its local home (despite its ability to sell out larger venues) for the first time since October’s annual b-day bash. If you’re new to the area, the passion and energy this local act dishes out on stage is a great introduction to the established local rock scene.
Joan of Arc
Tuesday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $12-$14. www.themilestone.club.
Chicago musician, author and director Tim Kinsella’s longest-running project nears the 25-year mark. While not a household name and despite 2018’s somewhat polarizing “1984,” Kinsella — whose band Cap’n Jazz was an influential touchstone in early-’90s emo — is a legend to die-hards. A Charlotte appearance is definitely a rare thing.
Windhand
Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $15. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
On its fourth album, “Eternal Return,” the Richmond, Va. psychedelic metal outfit trades in thick, fuzzy riffs and methodically paced space rock while vocalist Dorthia Cottrell provides a hypnotic voice that adds elements of Ozzy-era Sabbath, ’60s and ’70s psych-folk, and ’90s grunge (think early Alice in Chains).
