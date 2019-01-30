8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Pink Martini with Charlotte Symphony
Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $37-$167. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The eight-piece outfit operates as an orchestra on its own, so imagine the grandeur created when it teams up with the city’s symphony. Steeped in jazz and classical and based in Portland, Ore., Pink Martini is a globe-trotting world music ensemble that sings in numerous languages and champions inclusivity and diversity in its shows.
Liz Cooper & the Stampede
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Friday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$15. www.visulite.com.
On her debut full-length “Window Flowers,” the Baltimore native’s Nashville-based trio alternates between folky mysticism and fun country-rock with shades of ’70s AM pop and classic rock n’ roll. Her unique phrasing and voice evoke another era (or Southern acts like S.C.’s Danielle Howle), and her guitar work flows from delicate to searing.
Bangzz
Friday 7:30 p.m. The Milestone Club, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $7. www.themilestone.club.
The Durham duo of Erika Libero and Blair Coppage ignite lyrical feminist fury rarely seen in N.C. since lesbian trio the Butchies broke up over a decade ago. Bangzz has a sharper bite though, combining breakneck speed, punk passion and vocals that recall young Kathleen Hanna spiked with the garage grunge of 7 Year Bitch. With Charlotte’s Pullover, Wild Trees and Florida’s Woolbright.
Decades of Rock
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
N.C. rock n’ roll historian, author and photographer Daniel Coston decided to showcase the music of the ’60s and ’70s by curating this new series of concerts featuring local artists and musicians that grew up playing or listening to it then. The first show features Randy Franklin and the Sardines covering sounds of the ’70s and the Mannish Boys devoting its set to the ’60s.
Kongos
Monday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $23. www.livenation.com.
The South African brother band — sons of John Kongos, who had hits in the ’70s — is back with a new album: “1929: Part 1.” Now based in Phoenix and best known for the 2014 hit “Come With Me Now,” the foursome creates a unique sound that merges contemporary pop-rock with diverse rhythms and instrumentation.
Valerie June
Tuesday 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $15-$25. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The Memphis artist with the snaking purple dreads is a striking presence even before she picks up her electric guitar and opens her mouth. Yet it’s songs rich in gospel, blues, soul and Appalachian roots that helped make 2017’s “The Order of Time” hit several “best-of-the-year” lists (including in Rolling Stone and the New York Times).
Erika Wennerstrom
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$15. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The Heartless Bastards’ frontwoman used a break in her band’s recording and touring cycle to record her most vulnerable album yet thanks to time spent in solitude in the mountains of Texas and soul-searching in the Amazon jungle. The result is an uplifting psychedelic folk-rock record marked by self-discovery and self-acceptance.
Daley/JMSN
Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$30. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
On his latest album, “The Spectrum,” British soul singer Daley taps the golden years of the ’80s and ’90s with ballads that pull out all the emotional and vocal stops and dance tracks that groove. Meanwhile, Michigan’s JMSN touches on some of the same eras but digs a little deeper influentially, combining a sexy, contemporary feel with hints of Stevie Wonder and Michael McDonald.
Comments