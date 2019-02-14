7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Sarah McLachlan
Friday 8 p.m. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $25-$$89.50 ($129.50 for VIP). www.blumenthalarts.org.
One of the most popular female vocalists of the ’90s, the Grammy-winning Canadian songstress and Lilith Fair founder has been pretty quiet since releasing her 2016 holiday album. But that doesn’t lessen the strength of the material that makes up her catalog, which she and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith will hit on during opening night of their “Songs and Storytelling” tour of the Southeast.
Taj Mahal Trio
Friday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $32.50-$62.50 ($87.50 for VIP). www.blumenthalarts.org.
After spending much of 2017 and 2018 promoting “TajMo” (his Grammy-winning collaboration with fellow bluesman Keb Mo), the legendary purveyor of blues and world music returns for a sweep through the South. Even at 76, his genuine curiosity and passion for diverse musical styles and instruments continues to emanate from the stage.
Deniro Farrar
Friday 9 p.m. The Rabbit Hole, 1818 Commonwealth Ave. $55.02. www.facebook.com/events/298528640866659.
His music is often as much of a paradox as his persona, which balances hard-edged, tough rhyming and street smarts with his being well-read, health-conscious and conscientiousness. The Charlotte rapper’s new EP “Re-Up” is a fitting reintroduction after a quiet year — less-nuanced, more trap-oriented, and more conducive to an energetic live show than his reflective, personal material.
DJ Maseo
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $15-$20. www.snugrock.com.
Employing a knack for blending the kind of classic soul, jazz, disco, rock and pop that helped De La Soul become such an influential and innovative trio, DJ Maseo brings a subtle, scientific approach to the decks. He bridges old-school turn-tabling and DJing for the digital age in a way that makes watching him work as fun as hitting the dance floor.
The Foxies
Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10-$12. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Led by charismatic frontwoman Julia Lauren Bullock, this Nashville four-piece trades in sugary indie-pop that strikes a balance between late-era Tegan and Sara and ’80s synth. Its 2018 EP “Chewing Gum” moves further away from dream pop and takes a big bite out of mid-career No Doubt, adding ska and reggae to its pool of influences.
Copeland/From Indian Lakes
Sunday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $20-$25. www.etix.com.
Days after the release of its latest album and first in five years, “Blushing,” the reunited (in 2014) emo act returns with fellow soft indie rockers From Indian Lakes. What was scheduled to be one of the first shows at the newly reopened Amos’ Southend (which closed almost two years ago) has been moved to Visulite.
Anderson .Paak
Tuesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $80 ($150 for VIP). www.livenation.com.
A day after receiving his first Grammy award for the track “Bubblin’” (which tied for Best Rap Song with recent collaborator Kendrick Lamar’s “King’s Dead”), the rapper embarks on his “Andy’s Beach Club World Tour.” It’s likely to sell out, given the popularity of 2016’s sophomore effort “Malibu” and 2018’s follow-up “Oxnard” — which was mentioned on many end-of-year best-of lists.
