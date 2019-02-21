8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Mike Doughty
Friday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $18-$22. www.visulite.com.
In his 2012 tome “Book of Drugs,” the former Soul Coughing frontman admitted he hated hearing about his old band and having fans shout requests for their songs from the crowd at his solo shows. Less than a decade later, he’s revisiting the band’s debut album, “Ruby Vroom,” in its entirety on tour — but is allowing those songs to breathe with new life instead of re-creating them note for note. With Wheatus.
Volk/The Veldt
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $7. www.snugrock.com.
Nashville duo Volk could get the gig of house band for a honky-tonk in hell with its gnarly blues riffs, deep grooves, ripping distortion and Patsy-Cline-on-steroids brand of country-western meets glam-rock. On the flipside, the N.C.-raised Chavis Brothers bridge soul and atmospheric shoegaze, which sounds like a dream Prince might’ve had while falling asleep to Radiohead.
A Night in Rio: 10th Annual Brazilian Carnivale Experience
Saturday 7 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $15-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The Latin American Coalition presents its annual ode to Carnivale, which features live music, dancing, performers in glamorous feathered and beaded costumes, traditional food and drink, and a marketplace of arts, crafts and cultural wares. The event has sold out for the past five years, so arrive early.
Fleetwood Mac
Sunday 8 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. Ticket availability is limited. www.ticketmaster.com.
Having replaced Lindsay Buckingham with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House’s Neil Finn, the remaining Mac members turn in a pretty traditional set with the addition of a few pre-Buckingham/Nicks-era songs and covers made famous by Campbell and Finn’s other bands.
Wet/Kilo Kish
Monday 8 p.m. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $11-$20. www.livenation.com.
After a whirlwind signing to Columbia Records, early hype and uncertainty surrounding its future, Brooklyn alt-R&B duo Wet takes the reins on its sophomore LP 2018’s “Still Run.” Meanwhile, singer Kilo Kish — a favorite collaborator of artists like Vince Staples and the Gorillaz — puts a fresh take on woozy modern soul and electronic music.
Asleep At the Wheel String Band
Tuesday 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $25-$45. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Although they normally traveling with eight musicians or more, the Grammy-winning country veterans have stripped the lineup back for the string band tour with founder Ray Benson, multi-instrumentalist Josh Ludiker, bassist Josh Hoag, and fiddler/vocalist Katie Shore. NASCAR’s Kyle Petty joins David Childers as the openers.
Donna Missal
Tuesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$14. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Her 2018 full-length debut album, “This Time,” is easily one of the best mixes of sultry R&B, dance music, electronic and rock since Robyn’s “Body Talk.” Home-schooled as a kid, the Jersey vocalist/songwriter chose a winter-formal theme for her first headlining tour (complete with graduation photos) to create an inclusive-prom experience for fans who never had one — or maybe wished they didn’t.
Fred Armisen
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $30-$35. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, “Portlandia” co-creator and “Late Night With Seth Myers” band leader is best-known as a comedian, but music has long been part of the act. He revisits various musical incarnations from his past on a tour he’s calling “Comedy for Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome.”
