7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

T.S. Monk
Friday 6 and 8:15 p.m. Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, 420 S. Tryon St. $16 ($10 for members). www.bechtler.org.
The son of famed jazz pianist and composer Thelonious Monk, drummer T.S. Monk III has been following in his father’s musical footsteps since the ’70s and today is an established artist in his own right who leads his own jazz and R&B outfits. He joins the Ziad Jazz Quartet for Jazz at the Bechtler to revisit some of the elder Monk’s work.
Cypress Hill/Hollywood Undead/Xzibit
Friday 7:30 p.m. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $35. www.livenation.com.
It’s not called the West Coast High 2019 Tour because all three acts share the same alma mater, but they certainly have other things in common — including new music. Stoner-rap originators Cypress Hill are touring behind “Elephants on Acid,” its first with DJ Muggs since 2004; “Psalms” is Hollywood U’s latest album; and Xzibit’s “King Maker” is due later this year.
All Them Witches
Saturday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$16. www.visulite.com.
The Nashville trio toes the line between psychedelic stoner rock and rootsy blues rock, like Soundgarden if it stuck to mid-tempo. On its fifth album, “ATW,” it shifts from riffs that might be at home in an Austin Powers dance sequence to burly blues to fuzzed-out anthems — all the while sonically haunted by the ghosts of Chris Cornell and Johnny Cash.
Black Violin
Tuesday 7:30 p.m. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $25-$59.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
The classically trained duo of Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste fuse classical strings with contemporary hip-hop, jazz and soul. The acclaimed duo has worked with a number of A-listers, including Kanye West, Tom Petty, Wu Tang Clan and the Eagles. They’re joined by drummer Nat Stokes and DJ SPS on the Impossible Tour.
Sneaks
Tuesday 9 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8. www.snugrock.com.
On her new album, “Highway Hypnosis” D.C.’s Eva Moolchan (aka Sneaks) blends lo-fi feminist-fueled indie hip-hop, punk DIY ethos, and dancefloor synths. At times, she sounds as if she’s nonchalantly whispering to a four-track in her bedroom or juxtaposing a punk bassline with her soft delivery, like the shy younger sister of Neneh Cherry and Santogold.
Weakened Friends
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10. www.themilestone.club.
This Northeastern indie-rock trio made one of the best — if unsung — albums of 2018 with its debut full-length “Common Blah.” Singer/guitarist Sonia Sturino possesses a giant vibrato (not unlike Corin Tucker from Sleater-Kinney) and a wail that gives the band a post-riot grrrl vibe, while the poppy hooks keep from pigeonholing it to the punky fringes.
Here Come the Mummies
Thursday 8 p.m. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $20. www.livenation.com.
Halloween was months ago, but the theatrical funk-rock band — which is disguised as mummies that bring a Scooby Doo-meets-ancient Egypt aesthetic — is coming to the stage anyway. Rumor has it the group is an all-star conglomeration of seasoned session musicians and Grammy-winning music veterans touring on the down-low.
