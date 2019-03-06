8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets in Concert
Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $55-$80. www.ticketmaster.com.
The second film in the Potter franchise — which features Harry and the gang hurrying to save Ginny and prove Hagrid’s innocence amid ghosts, elves and flying cars — gets the orchestral treatment, with a live symphony performing the score as the movie rolls on a giant screen above.
P!nk
Saturday 8 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $130-$260. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Grammy-winning pop star wraps the first week of the 2019 leg of her Beautiful Trauma Tour almost six years to the day since she last wowed crowds at Spectrum Center. That hit-filled, acrobatic, theatrical performance was hands-down the best show of the year, and proved once again that her Cirque du Soleil-esque live tours represent the gold standard among arena headliners.
Winded
Sunday 3 p.m. Lunchbox Records, 825 Central Ave. $5-$7. https://www.facebook.com/events/357761521742889.
With its debut full-length album “Schwartz Goes to Heaven,” the Florida outfit expanded to a full band, moved its melancholy lo-fi dream pop north to Brooklyn, and delved into the loss of frontwoman Thrine Vianale’s best friend from high school. This trek south pairs the group with Charlotte’s Modern Moxie and young songwriter Maya Beth Atkins.
Nothing
Sunday 7:30 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $15-$17. www.amossouthend.com.
On its acclaimed third album — “Dance on the Blacktop,” which boasts the creepiest cover art of last year — the post-hardcore shoegazers wallow in darkness thematically and sonically, reflecting frontman Dominic Palermo’s ever-complicated day-to-day life. From prison to injury to illness, he’s had to overcome a lot over the course of three albums.
Lawrence
Tuesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$16. www.visulite.com.
Brother and sister Clyde and Gracie Lawrence formed the nucleus of their soul-pop band while soaking up the collection of classic albums in their parents’ NYC apartment. It’s no wonder the duo named its sophomore album “Living Room,” chronicling their journey together and stacking the band with musician friends they made as kids.
State Champs
Wednesday 6:45 p.m. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $25. www.livenation.com.
On “Living Proof,” the Albany, N.Y. pop-punk quintet gets an assist from veteran producer and Goldfinger frontman John Feldmann (who’s crafted hits for everyone from Good Charlotte to Hillary Duff over the past 20 years). The result is big, arena-ready sound, with the hooks to give Hot Topic its next best seller and the potential for hit after hit.
Tank & the Bangas
Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20-$25. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Already a favorite in its hometown of New Orleans, this soul-funk collective garnered awards from the Afropunk Festival and as NPR’s 2017 Tiny Desk Contest winner. Since then, it has quickly won over fans with charismatic frontwoman/former slam poet Tarriona Ball’s effortless vocal gymnastics and the band’s natural chops and chemistry.
Marsha Ambrosius
Thursday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $32-$52. www.livenation.com.
Her latest album, “Nyla,” is named after her first child, while songs like “Flood” and “Your Hands” set the mood for romance — as her Twitter followers often attest. Thanks to that sensual new material and an always-impressive voice, her current Nyla Tour has fans raving.
