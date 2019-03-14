8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Experience Hendrix
Friday 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $35-$277. www.ticketmaster.com.
They originally did just five dates in 2007, but the all-star Jimi Hendrix tribute has evolved into an annual tour with a revolving cast of A-list players including Band of Gypsys/Jimi Hendrix New Experience bassist Billy Cox, guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine, blues guitarist Jonny Lang and shredder Dweezil Zappa.
Chatham County Line
Friday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $27.50-$42.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Although known for merging traditional bluegrass with its own contemporary original acoustic music, the Triangle-area quartet pays tribute to its influences from a variety of genres with its eighth album, “Sharing the Covers.” On it, the group puts its own spin on songs by Tom Petty, Beck, Wilco, John Hartford and the Rolling Stones.
Cody Dickinson & Friends
Friday 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $16-$20. www.visulite.com.
While his North Mississippi Allstars partner and brother Luther Dickinson is busy releasing his debut with the Sisters of the Strawberry Moon (featuring female vocalists), the multi-instrumentalist — who has delved into filmmaking over the last five years — embarks on a short jaunt with Todd Nance, Jon Mills and Kody Harrell.
Latin Masquerade
Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $10. www.snugrock.com.
The Plaza Midwood club hosts a Latin music show that features Winston-Salem’s Los Acoustic Guys (whose members hail from Ecuador, Mexico and Colombia) and Dorian Gris (which was part of the area’s original Latin rock boom in the early to mid ’00s). Primavera Zero (whose name pays homage to Soda Stereo) rounds out the bill.
Lords of Acid
Saturday 6:30 p.m. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $25. www.livenation.com.
It’s like a pleather-clad mid-’90s night at the Septic Tank — a short-lived, rogue venue from Morehead Street’s grittier past — as some of the staples of the industrial and dark electronic scene reunite: Lords of Acid, Orgy and Genitorturers share the bill, with L.A.-based rock burlesque troupe Little Miss Nasty adding to the BDSM vibe.
Hozier
Sunday 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. Sold out. www.ticketmaster.com.
The Irish musician who took the world to church with his debut hit in 2013 has finally followed up his debut with a new album — “Wasteland Baby!,” which dropped earlier this month. Regular tickets are sold out, but seats are available through Ticketmaster’s verified reseller program for premium prices.
Avant Goodyear with Irreversible Quartet
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Goodyear Arts, Camp Northend. Free. www.facebook.com/events/559127094563669.
Earlier this month, Goodyear Arts launched its latest series, Avant Goodyear, with an artist’s discussion about an immersive, interactive theater experience that takes place in actual bathtubs. The slightly-more-traditional second installment features the instrumental free-jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements, which caught the ears of NPR and The Wire in 2017.
Skylar Gudasz
Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$12. www.eveningmuse.com.
The Durham singer-songwriter’s young career has intersected with several notable Triangle-area musicians. She’s sung backup on albums by Chapel Hill-based indie grandaddies Superchunk and Durham country-rock ensemble Hiss Golden Messenger, and worked with N.C. music vet Chris Stamey (on her debut) and Lost in the Trees’ Ari Picker (on the Orange County-born artist’s sophomore album). And she’s just getting started.
