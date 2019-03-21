8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

John Mellencamp
Friday 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $131-$600. www.ticketmaster.com.
Following the late 2018 release of his compilation of previously released covers, “Other People’s Stuff,” the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer and his six-piece band embark on a well-reviewed, three-month tour featuring his monster hits, aforementioned covers, lesser known originals and an intimate storyteller-like format.
Lanco
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Friday 11 p.m. Coyote Joe’s, 4621 Wilkinson Blvd. $23. www.coyote-joes.com.
Six years since its major label signing the country-rock quintet is seeing the years pay off with a recent ACM award nomination, a slot of the Stage Coach Festival and an upcoming tour of mostly sold out dates with Luke Combs (although they won’t play Comb’s Charlotte date, so best to catch them now).
Jeanette Harris & Althea Rene
Saturday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $47.75-$72.75. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Billed as Queens of Soul Jazz, these second generation musicians took different routes to music with Harris playing with Howard Hewett, Teena Marie and others before having hits of her own. Rene took a 10-year detour as a deputy sheriff in Detroit before devoting herself to music full-time – a transition that helped her write her first book, “Becoming Chocolate Barbie.”
Buckethead
Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $27-$30. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Frequently looked at as one of the world’s fastest and strangest guitarists, the eclectic performer best known in the mainstream as the former member of Guns n’ Roses who wore a KFC bucket as a hat. He still does in addition to his creepy white mask, but it’s his six-string mastery and adventuresome playing that crowds stick around for.
Gogol Bordello
Saturday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $25. www.livenation.com.
With its current membership representing the Ukraine, Russia, Ethiopia, the U.S. and Ecuador, the NYC outfit is truly a world music experiment as much influenced by European Gypsy music as punk and dub. The band celebrates its 20th year, during which it has built a stellar reputation for its raucous live shows.
Travis Scott
Sunday 8 p.m. Spectrum Center, 333 E. Trade St. $59.95-$203.45. www.ticketmaster.com.
As his relationship with Kyle Jenner continues to overshadow his arena tour (as the Kardashians are wont to do) amid rumors and outward shows of devotion on his part, the platinum rapper brings his Astroworld – Wish You Were Here Tour to Charlotte. Despite the recent drama, the magnetic emcee’s performance is wowing crowds from coast to coast.
Earl Sweatshirt
Monday 8 p.m. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $27.50. www.livenation.com.
With his 25-minute, 15-track “Some Rap Songs,” the former teen hip-hop sensation (he’s 24 now) covers a lot of new ground, shunning misogyny, delving into the loss of his father and the historical links between literature, jazz and hip-hop with a new-found sense of maturity, introspection and awareness.
The Alkaholiks
Monday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $15-$20. www.snugrock.com.
Emcees Tash and J-Ro and producer/DJ E-Swift, who have long extolled the virtues of hard partying with singles like their late `90s ode “Hip Hop Drunkies,” continue to rally the rap underground over 25 years after its inception. Don’t Miss openers Black Opera and Asheville’s Spaceman Jones & the Motherships.
Comments