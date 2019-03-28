8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Lilly Hiatt
Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$15. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Her last album, 2017’s “Trinity Lane,” was a passionate chronicle of breakups and makeups and longing and leaving that touched on her mom’s death and her relationship with the dad who raised her, veteran singer-songwriter John Hiatt. It was one of the best Americana albums of that year, proving Hiatt is much more than second-generation country-rock.
William Fitzsimmons
Friday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $22-$25. www.eveningmuse.com.
The Pittsburgh native is the kind of singer-songwriter who can step off the stage, away from his microphone, and hush an entire crowd with an intimate and acoustic ballad. His gentle delivery and open-book style — in which he shares family history and personal troubles — make for a quietly stirring performance.
Band of Friends: A Celebration of Rory Gallagher
Friday 8 p.m. Stage Door Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $25. www.blumenthalarts.org.
Former bandmates and admirers honor influential Irish musician Rory Gallagher, whose playing touched nearly every fledgling UK guitarist coming up in the ’70s and ’80s. To head up the band, Gallagher’s longtime bassist Gerry McAvoy drafted blues-rock powerhouse Davy Knowles (of Back Door Slam), who was only 7 when Gallagher passed.
Messthetics/Mary Lattimore
Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$14. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.
Brendan Canty and Joe Lally of Fugazi make up two-thirds of this instrumental trio with experimental jazz guitarist Anthony Pirog. The group is an apt sum of its parts, sonically colliding where free jazz and distorted guitar rock meet. On the flip side, L.A.’s Lattimore makes instrumental music practically seem wordy with her expressive harp mastery.
Groove 8
Sunday 8 p.m. Petra’s, 1900 Commonwealth Ave. $7. www.petrasbar.com.
The jazz-funk collective features seasoned musicians who’ve toured as part of Cyndi Lauper and Paul Simon’s bands, and its alumni have worked with Prince, Bette Midler and Ceelo. Despite playing national festivals, it remains one of Charlotte’s best-kept secrets —like a 1970s-rooted Quentin Tarantino soundtrack come to life.
Gary Clark Jr.
Wednesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $49. www.livenation.com.
With the February release of his third album, “This Land,” Austin’s favorite son unfurled what may be his best, most political material yet as Clark channels the ghost of Woody Guthrie. The subsequent tour finally brings the Grammy-winning blues/soul-rock guitarist to Charlotte as a headliner.
Graham Nash
Thursday 7:30 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $20-$89.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.
If you’re holding out for that CSNY reunion, the answer if likely Crosby, Stills and “nah,” according to the light tenor of legendary folk collective, whose intimate solo show is nearly sold out. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer (who long played peacemaker in the band) is instead focusing on solo work and meeting fans, with a number of VIP upgrades available for this show.
Los Straitjackets
Thursday 8 p.m. Free Range Brewing, 2320 N. Davidson St. $20-$22. www.maxxmusic.com.
On a night off from touring with famed songwriter Nick Lowe — to whom the Straitjackets paid tribute with the 2017’s “What’s So Funny About Peace, Love…” — the masked Nashville surf rock instrumentalists make a rare Charlotte pit stop between Atlanta and Asheville.
