7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Tab Benoit will perform at Neighborhood Theatre on Friday night. Thunderbird Management

Mozart’s Requiem

Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $19-$117. www.blumenthalarts.org.

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra takes on Mozart’s final composition. Left unfinished at his death, “Requiem” is an integral piece in Mozart’s story, yet still veiled in mystery. Director Milos Forman’s Oscar-winning film “Amadeus” explored one theory: Mozart’s relationship with rival composer Salieri, whose “Il Giorno Onomastico” precedes “Requiem” during the performance.

Tab Benoit

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $27-$30. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

When it comes to roots music, Blues Music Awards’ four-time Entertainer of the Year stays true to the bare bones of his craft with few technical enhancements and with his home base close to his musical heart. Named for his record label, the Whiskey Bayou Tour will get going with an opening set by fellow guitarist Eric McFadden, who records for his label.

Charlotte on the Cheap 10th Anniversary

Friday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $7. www.petrasbar.com.

Local writer Jody Mace — whose online hub for deals and free things to do in Charlotte is celebrating 10 years — is also a music lover who has hosted house concerts in her home for years. So it’s no surprise music’s on the menu for this show, which features Electronic Park (aka Leisure McCorkle), Sunset Cassette, and the Roman Spring.

Moo & Brew Fest 5

Saturday 2 p.m. Avid Xchange Music Factory Festival Grounds, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $40-$55. www.mooandbrewfest.com.

Burgers and beer take center stage as local restaurants and food vendors compete for the title of “best burger” while several Charlotte breweries serve up samples to sip on. The bill of bands includes ’90s rock staple Everclear, N.C. festival favorites Big Something, local post-punk rockers Junior Astronomers, and DJ Overscash. VIP entry begins at 12:30 p.m.

Ruen Brothers/The National Reserve

Saturday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.

Both the British brother duo and the soulful Brooklyn outfit are managed by Dolph Ramseur, who created and runs the Avett Brothers’ label, Ramseur Records. Henry and Rupert Stansall started as a Killers-style alternative act, but evolved into a modern-day Everly Brothers on its album “All My Shades of Blue.” TNR digs deep into country-rock and R&B grooves on its Ramseur debut.

Shawn Colvin

Sunday 8 p.m. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $40-$55. www.blumenthalarts.org.

Fresh from Melissa Etheridge’s all-star cruise, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter stops in for two intimate Southern dates. But don’t expect much from last year’s Amazon-only children’s music release “Starlighter”; instead, count on handpicked covers and fan favorites like “Polaroids” and her more-than-two-decades-old hit “Sunny Came Home.”

The Accidentals

Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $15-$17. www.eveningmuse.com.

It’s hard to categorize this Michigan trio, which is led by co-vocalists and multi-instrumenalists Savannah Buist and Katie Larson. While their voices can channel ’90s staples like Natalie Imbruglia and No Doubt-era Gwen Stefani, they’re musically capable of everything from folk and pop to fidgety Dave Matthews Band-like musical revelry — with all sorts of styles mixed in between.