9 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Katherine Paul’s Black Belt Eagle Scout project will perform at Snug Harbor on Friday night.

Black Belt Eagle Scout

Friday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8. www.snugrock.com.

On her debut album, “Mother of My Children,” Portland’s Katherine Paul shifts between dissonant rock guitar and lulling melodies that juxtapose the sweetness of Paul’s voice with haunting songs about grief in the face of death and lost relationships — as well as the plight and strength of the indigenous community where she was raised.

Lucy Dacus

Saturday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$16. www.visulite.com.

Along with peers Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers (her partners in the side project boygenius), the Richmond singer-songwriter is part of a growing group of female indie-rock and indie-folk artists drawing big buzz and bigger crowds. With her acclaimed sophomore album, “Historian,” she prompts listeners to consider mortality amid rich musical complexity.

Bryan Adams

Saturday 8 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $38.93-$193.50. www.livenation.com.

From ’80s breakout “Cuts Like a Knife” — a staple of early MTV — and his massive hit “Summer of ’69” to the award-winning ’90s soundtrack work that cast him as a more romantic crooner, Adams has a wealth of material in his arsenal. But his new album “Shine a Light” proves there’s more where that came from.

Peter Mulvey

Sunday 7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $12-$15. www.eveningmuse.com.

The Wisconsin native is probably best known for his TedX Talk and the 2015 protest song “Take Down Your Flag” (in honor of those killed in the Charleston church shooting), which pulled him into producer Ani Difranco’s inner circle. His latest album, “There Is Another World,” is produced by Difranco’s longtime bassist and recent Tony nominee Todd Zickafoose.

Son Volt

Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighorhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$35. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

Jay Farrar’s unmistakable warble is weary but determined on his band’s latest outing, “Union.” It’s not entirely a political record, but the country’s division stirred Farrar to reconsider the place of music and art in bridging broken communities — and to write some old-fashioned rabble rousers that take a page from Woody Guthrie.

Garbage

Wednesday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $37.50. www.livenation.com.

Shirley Manson and the boys are back on the road, and at 52, the Scottish singer remains at the top of her game. She still poses and postures with the attitude that helped push the electronic guitar-rock project (which also features Butch Vig) out of the shadows and onto the charts with staples like “Only Happy When It Rains” and “Queer.”

India.Arie

Thursday 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $29.50-$215.15. www.ticketmaster.com.

The Grammy-winning neo-soul singer launched the tour for her seventh studio album, “Worthy,” earlier this week. She hasn’t stepped away from the messages of her early work; instead, she’s stepped it up, with self-acceptance and maturity that echo not only in her lyrics, but in her voice.

Anthony Hamilton

Thursday 9 p.m. Atrium Health Main Stage at Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St. $35. www.blumenthalarts.org.

Charlotte’s Grammy-winning king of neo-soul headlines Charlotte SHOUT!, a celebration of arts, music, food and ideas that began last week and extends through May 11. The festival not only covers soul, jazz and R&B, but also world music, electro-jam rock and pop, with Umphrey’s McGee and Bleachers rounding out the headlining acts (on May 10 and May 11, respectively).

Cody Jinks/Corrosion of Conformity

Thursday 8:30 p.m. Coyote Joe’s, 4621 Wilkinson Blvd. $35-$80. www.coyotejoes.com.

The pairing of indie-country’s modern-day Merle Haggard and the veteran Carolina metal trio may seem odd, but it reflects the Texas songwriter’s biggest influences: old-school honky-tonk and aggressive metal. It’s the same vibe he used to packed last year’s Loud and Heavy Fest with — which is partly why his album, “Lifers” has been so embraced by a new generation of genre-less fans.