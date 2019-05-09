Hot Concerts

Summer Cannibals will perform at The Milestone on Friday night.

Summer Cannibals

Friday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10. www.themilestone.club.

Guided by singer Jessica Boudreaux’s ripping guitar work and shifting between methodical blues-influenced garage rock and furious punk, the Portland quartet continues to refine its identity and evolve its sound on its upcoming fourth album, “Can’t Tell Me No” (out June 28). With Bad Karol and Faye.

Trash Boat

Saturday 6 p.m. Sky Lark Social Club, 2131 Central Ave. $12-$18. www.fbtentertainment.com.

The British band has a silly name (culled from Cartoon Network’s “Regular Show”) and pop-punk and hardcore roots with blasts of metal and fits of screamo. But lyrically, its sophomore album, “Crown Shyness,” is more likely to draw on Margaret Atwood and Emily Bronte than its punk-rock peers.

Keith Sweat and Marsha Ambrosius

Sunday 7 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $77-$127. www.ticketmaster.com.

Just two months after headlining The Underground, British soul siren Ambrosius (one half of the hit duo Floetry) returns to Charlotte to celebrate Mother’s Day with veteran R&B vocalist Sweat, whose winking “I Want Her” ushered in the New Jack Swing era in the late ’80s. Together, they bring a balance of romantic swooning and female empowerment to the third annual mom’s day concert.

Slingshot Dakota

Sunday 9 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10. www.themilestone.club.

Following the general setup of fellow male/female synth-pop duos Matt & Kim and Mates of State are these Pennsylvania lovebirds: keyboardist/vocalist Carly Comando and husband/drummer Tom Patterson, who still canoodle in photos. They make bouncy, busy, sweet songs about love and struggle that mix futuristic and retro synth sounds with Comando’s indie-punk-influenced vocals.

Speedy Ortiz

Monday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$15. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

On its third album, “Twerp Verse,” band leader and poet Sadie Dupuis serves clever lines with the dry, acerbic wit of a woman that’s too cool for nonsense — who accepts life’s bumps with an eye roll. She may want you to like her artfully catchy indie pop songs, but she won’t beg for it. Fans of Liz Phair and Bettie Serveert should tune in.

Johnnyswim

Monday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $30. www.livenation.com.

On its new album, “Moonlight,” married duo Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez drafted producer Malay (Frank Ocean) to fine-tune the mix of soul, pop, folk and Americana that’s brought them an ever-growing fan-base. The result is an intimate, somewhat autobiographical look at the couple’s bond through parenthood and marriage that cranks the soul up to 11.

The Struts

Monday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $39-$52. www.livenation.com.

If “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Dirt” stoked interest in big guitar rock with even bigger personality, then England’s aptly named Struts are the right band at the right time. It’s opened huge shows for Guns n’ Roses and Foo Fighters thanks to its slick melding of glam, pop hooks, classic rock and singer Luke Spiller’s unrivaled stage presence.

Nita Strauss

Tuesday 7:30 p.m. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $15-$20. www.amossouthend.com.

After replacing Orianthi as Alice Cooper’s touring guitarist five years ago, the former tribute band guitarist’s profile has continued to rise. She’s become a fixture in Cooper’s band, has performed at multiple WWE live events, has her own signature Ibanez model, and in November, she released her first solo record, “Controlled Chaos.”