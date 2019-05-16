8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Ella Mai will perform at The Fillmore on Friday night.

Chris Young

Friday 7:30 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $35-$159. www.livenation.com.

Having just wrapped a sold-out U.K. tour earlier this month, the multi-platinum country star kicks off the U.S. leg of his “Raised on Country Tour” this week. Since Young won “Nashville Star” way back in 2006, he’s scored 11 No. 1 singles and numerous awards. He calls his upcoming 2019 album his best yet. With Chris Janson and Dylan Scott.

Ella Mai

Friday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. Tickets: www.livenation.com.

With her 2018 self-titled debut, the London native became the biggest R&B sensation of the year, with “Boo’d Up” winning the Grammy for Best R&B Song in February. The ’90s R&B throwback is undoubtedly a hot ticket — her show is technically sold out, with tickets for her Charlotte show only available through verified resellers.

Hush Kids featuring Jill Andrews and Peter Groenwald

Friday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $15. www.eveningmuse.com.

The latest project from Nashville singer-songwriter Andrews stemmed from teaming up with Groenwald to write songs for other artists. Instead, they kept the songs and founded their own band. Hush Kids’ self-titled debut is rich in the kind of tender harmonies that made Andrews’ now-defunct early-2000s duo the Everybodyfields such a favorite.

Sugaray Rayford

Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $22-$25. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

A 6-foot-5, 300-pound former Marine could very well be the next retro soul star, following in the sweat-soaked dance steps of Sharon Jones and James Brown. With 2019’s “Somebody Save Me,” the Blues Music Award-winning former singer for L.A.’s The Mannish Boys (not to be confused with the Charlotte band of the same name) is one of those acts that you don’t want to sleep on.

The 1975

Sunday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Outdoor Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $76-$200. www.livenation.com.

There’s a knowing wink and critique to The 1975’s simultaneous celebration and send-up of social media in its over-the-top live show, complete with gigantic iPhones and charismatic backing dancers. Like its Mancunian forefather The Smiths, it’s the sincerity and connection to the fans that resonates, despite the bells and whistles. No Rome and Pale Waves open.

Sum 41

Sunday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $39.50 ($108.50 for VIP). www.livenation.com.

It’s been almost 20 years since the Canadian pop-punk band’s mix of punk, metal, hip-hop and Iron Maiden- and Van Halen-inspired guitar pageantry won over fans with a balance of angst and humor. The “No Personal Space Tour” precedes the release of the group’s seventh album, “Order in Decline,” in July.

Cracker

Tuesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $22-$25. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

Frontman David Lowery and his Cracker co-founder Johnny Hickman kick off a Memorial Day Tour here before teaming up with Camper Van Beethoven (Lowery’s other veteran band) for a summer tour and their joint 15th and Final Campout Festival in California,

Songs & Stories with Art Alexakis, Chris Collingwood, Max Collins and John Wozniak

Wednesday 7 p.m. McGlohon Theatre, 345 N. College St. $35-$45 ($199-$299 for VIP). www.blumenthalarts.org.

Everclear’s Alexakis rounded up fellow ’90s alt-rock band leaders from Fountains of Wayne, Eve 6 and Marcy Playground for this unique, “VH1 Storytellers”-style tour, which finds the four frontmen assemble on stage together for the first time. They’ll perform both stripped-down versions of their hits and new songs, sharing the stories behind all of them.