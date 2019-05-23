7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Toubab Krewe will perform at the Visulite Theatre on Wednesday night.

Joyfest

Saturday 3 p.m. Carowinds Palladium, 14523 Carowinds Blvd. $62. www.carowinds.com.

The annual gospel music festival returns to the area amusement park. This year’s lineup features Christian-music veterans Marvin Sapp and sister duo Mary Mary, vocalist Jonathan McReynolds and fellow Grammy nominee/Columbia, SC-based pastor/musician Travis Greene, along with Kymberli Joye, Koryn Hawthorne, Mr. TalkBox and Egypt Speaks.

Styx

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saturday 6 p.m. Romare Bearden Park, 300 S. Church St. $20. www.eventsprout.com.

Following the three-day lead up to the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday – which also includes a concert from Brothers Osborne on Friday, respectively – the classic rockers headline the annual downtown fan festival following a day of meet-and-greets, music performances, games and giveaways.

Indigo De Souza

Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8. www.snugrock.com.

While it’s easy to slap the genre-bending label on lots of acts these days, this soft-spoken N.C. vocalist/songwriter truly encompasses the term eclectic, shifting from indie-rock and electro-soul (think Sylvan Esso) to the indie-rap of her latest single. She joins Temp Job for Plaza-Midwood’s long-running answer to Speed Street: the Snug 600.

USNWC Memorial Day Celebration

Sunday 6 p.m. U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Pkwy. Free. www.usnwc.org.

After morning trail races (5- and 8-mile) and yoga classes (include SUP yoga on the water), versatile New Orleans guitarist/songwriter Anders Osborne and Massachusetts singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau kick off the Whitewater Center’s annual free Memorial Day concert, followed by fireworks.

Toubab Krewe

Wednesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$16. www.visulite.com.

It’s been nearly 15 years since this instrumental world music collective assembled in Asheville around a shared interest in the music and instruments of West Africa —specifically Mali, where its members traveled and studied. Now a five-piece, its jam-centric sound is streamlined on its latest album, “Stylo.”

Mickey Avalon + Dirt Nasty

Wednesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $22-$25. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

Friends, frequent tourmates and collaborators, glam-rock rapper Avalon and former MTV veejay and actor Simon Rex (aka Dirt Nasty) return for more tongue-in-cheek rhymes and party-starting hip-hop. They celebrate the wilder side of the rock-n’-rap lifestyle with a touch of caution and been-there, done-that vulnerability.

Paul Thorn Band

Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$28. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

On his 2018 album, “Don’t Let the Devil Ride,” Mississippi’s Thorn gets back to his gospel-soul roots. The son of a preacher, he was raised in Southern Pentecostal churches, and on “Devil” he enlists help from the Blind Boys of Alabama, the Preservation Hall horns, and Bonnie Bishop to cover the black gospel records of his youth.