8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

It Looks Sad will perform at The Milestone on Friday night.

It Looks Sad

Friday 9 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10. www.themilestone.club.

Although its earlier material drew comparisons to no wave revivalist Beach Fossils, the Charlotte band’s 2018 full-length debut “Sky Lake” is more akin to the atmospheric synth of Beach House. Its sound also encompasses guitar elements of The Cure and a heavy helping of shoegazer, yet it keeps from succumbing to a dark or morose vibe.

DaBaby

Saturday 8:30 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $77. www.livenation.com.

The Charlotte rapper is quickly becoming the area’s most notorious celebrity. He was linked to the deadly shooting at a Huntersville Walmart last fall (charges have been dismissed). This week, he posted video from a brawl with a heckler at SouthPark Mall. It hasn’t hurt his draw, though — tickets for his sold-out hometown show are only available from resellers at inflated prices.

Epipalooza: A Night for Epilepsy

Sunday 6:30 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $25. www.visulite.com.

Charlotte musician Matt Perrone was diagnosed with epilepsy in high school, and although he’s managed the condition for decades, his daughter’s first seizure in 2018 prompted this fundraiser for the Epilepsy Foundation. The inaugural concert features live music from Brian Dunn with Aslyn, Broken Dreams, Perrone and Vicarious, as well as door prizes, raffles, and auctions.

Luke Bryan

Sunday 7 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $39.25-$357.25. www.livenation.com.

After wrapping the current season of “American Idol” earlier this month, the award-winning country giant returns to the road by kicking off the “Sunset Repeat Tour” this week with Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock. Bryan has 22 No. 1 singles under his belt, and his latest — “Knockin’ Boots” — signals a new album to come later this year.

New Found Glory

Tuesday 7 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $26.50. www.livenation.com.

The veteran Florida pop-punk band brings the third installment in their series of cover songs from movies on the road with the “From the Screen to Your Stereo to Your Town Tour.” Fans can expect the band’s tried-and-true hits, as well as songs from “Frozen,” “Rocky,” “Pitch Perfect,” “The Greatest Showman” and others.

Pinky Doodle Poodle

Wednesday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. Free. www.snugrock.com.

The Japanese combo — headed up by anime voice actress Yuria — sets up shop for the venue’s monthly Wednesday-night residency. MC5-meets-Pizzicato 5 (or Cibo Matto, depending on your point of reference) as gnarly distorted guitars and a raw, rumbling rhythm section set the stage for Yuria’s sweet, childlike positivity.

Slushii

Thursday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20-$25. www.livenation.com.

Whether it’s his “Adventure Time”-inspired visuals, humanistic music videos, or collaborations with Marshmello, Sofia Reyes and Madi, there’s a sweetness to this EDM star’s synth-heavy blend of dubstep, trap and trance that exudes his personality and champions emotional depth in an oft-cold, robotic field.

Ona

Thursday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10-$12. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

Named for the small town near its home of Huntington, the West Virginia quintet makes atmospheric yet accessible Southern indie-rock reminiscent of Band of Horses or My Morning Jacket. Instead of the roots music its state is known for, sophomore album “Full Moon, Heavy Light” channels the harmonies and moods of classic ’70s albums by the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac.