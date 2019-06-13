8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Kikagaku Moyo

Self Aware 10th Anniversary

Friday 8 p.m. Oso Skate Park, 933 Louise Ave. $5-$7. (Also Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $10.) https://www.facebook.com/selfawarenc/

Charlotte-based Self Aware Records continues its trio of anniversary events Friday with Museum Mouth, Petrov, Acne and Totally Slow. (Saturday concludes the festivities with Old Flings, Bangzz and Alright — the latter being the indie-rock trio featuring husband-and-wife label owners Josh Robbins and Sarah Blumenthal-Robbins.)

Queen City Jazz Festival

Saturday 6 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $49-$374. www.livenation.com.

The jazz fests keep coming, although this annual event features a decidedly more mainstream pop and soul-leaning lineup, with classic-rock veteran and solo hitmaker Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan), smooth-jazz sax master Gerald Albright, South African fusion guitarist Jonathan Butler, R&B artist Al B. Sure! and soul singer Such.

Saturday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $15-$17. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

The acclaimed Japanese psychedelic rock band has created ample buzz with its latest album, “Masana Temples.” It blends bluesy classic-rock guitar riffs, delicate vocals, jazzy hypnotic interludes and trippy soundscapes, while simultaneously striking a perfect mix of Stereolab’s kraut-lounge, stoner rock and playful Japanese art-pop.

Jon Bellion

Sunday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$114. www.livenation.com.

A go-to producer/co-writer (Eminem/Rihanna, Jason Derulo) turned Top-40 pop hitmaker (for “All Time Low”), the New York-based solo artist encompasses the definition of genre-bending. On his latest, “Glory Prep Sound,” he mixes adult contemporary pop, glitchy dubstep, gospel and world music on songs like lead single “Stupid Deep.” With Marc E. Bassy and Lawrence.

Los Coast

Monday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10-$12. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

With Georgia-raised soulman Trey Privott and Berklee-educated Deadhead John Courtney at the helm, this eclectic outfit combines classic /70s soul, a fun funk-rock feel and flowery guitar work for a sound that’s caught the attention of Relix, NPR, and Rolling Stone Country, which described the band as Austin’s best-kept secret.

Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. $30-$94.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.

Although best known in the mainstream for his ’80s pop hits and his stint with the Grateful Dead, Hornsby has played musical chameleon by dipping into bluegrass, jazz, classical and electronic music throughout his Grammy-winning career. On his latest album, “Absolute Zero,” he combines it all with the help of Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

The Lemon Twigs

Wednesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15. www.visulite.com.

Looking and sounding as if they time-traveled from late-’60s England, New York brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario stir up psychedelic folk-rock storytelling like a young Mick Jagger and the Kinks jamming with the California country-rock scene of the ’70s. Their showmanship and ability to empathize with their lyrical subjects sets them apart from peers.

Housingfest 2019

Thursday 7:30 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St. $35-$55. www.blumenthalarts.org.

Chapel Hill’s Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz — aka Mandolin Orange — headline Urban Ministry Center’s annual fundraising concert to aid in the fight against homelessness locally. The show comes just months after the release of their provocatively quiet fifth release, “Tides of a Teardrop.” Daugher of Swords opens.