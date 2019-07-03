Wiz Khalifa hits Charlotte next week, and he wants fans to get high — ‘the legal way’

Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2017 BET Experience at The Staples Center on Thursday June 22, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP) Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

“It’s cool to act a fool.”

That’s what Wiz Khalifa wants fans to know before they come out to see his “Decent Exposure Tour” this summer.

Just three months after releasing his mixtape, “Fly Times Vol. 1: The Good Fly Young,” and four after wrapping up his 2009 tour, the rapper is headlining the Charlotte stop at PNC Music Pavilion next Wednesday night, with support from French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama and Chevy Woods.

As usual, Khalifa wants all his fans to get high — but “the legal way,” which inspired the name of the tour.

“We’re in a day and age when things before that weren’t legal, they’re legal now,” he said in a teleconference with reporters last month. “Instead of indecent exposure, which you’ll probably get in trouble for... it’s decent now. It’s cool to act a fool.”

Charlotte is Khalifa’s second stop on the 29-city tour, and one of the only dates he’s booked in the South. He said he normally waits until the summer to visit North Carolina because of the weather and the energy of his fans.

“You can tell people are waiting for us to do our thing,” Khalifa said. “There’s always excitement down there.”

Here are seven more of the most interesting things he had to say during the wide-ranging interview:

1. On his motivation for “Fly Times Vol. 1”: “I was coming off of tour, and I really just wanted to make something for my core fans and something that challenged me lyrically and changed my process of recording. I wanted to go to the next step, and I felt like making “Vol. 1” was a building block to the next step.”

2. On his son Sebastian’s voice being used in both the song “Gold Bottles” and an Oreo commercial: “Yeah, that’s definitely him on there. My son’s crazy. It was fun making a commercial because he’s really a natural. He’s not the type of kid where you gotta coach him or make him do anything out of his character. All of the reactions were real... I was really proud.”

3. On his memories of the late Mac Miller: “Some of my favorite memories of Mac were early, when I used to be in the studio in Pittsburgh. I was usually on the way out of there... I just remember seeing him coming in and grinding a lot, and it reminded me of myself — how I would come to the studio and grind. It was fun to see another kid from the same city with the same enthusiasm for the grind.”

4. On his memories of the late Nipsey Hussle: “One of them is being in Puff Daddy’s backyard at a GQ after-party, or something like that. It was just a lot of different types of people there. I don’t know if he felt comfortable or if I felt comfortable, but as soon as we seen each other it was like, “Oh man, it’s lit!” I got us super-drunk that night, and the next day he told me he threw up in Puffy’s pool, and I was really proud of myself.”

5. On his dream collaborations: “I definitely want to work with Dr. Dre... and Jay-Z, for sure.”

6. On the tour lineup: “All different styles, all really, really great rappers and musicians. Moneybagg Yo is on the club scene and the urban world, and he’s going to experience a new fan base as well as bring his fan base with him. Playboi Carti has a lot of young energy and he’s really fun, so the kids are going to get a different vibe from him than they get from me. French Montana got the hits, so everybody’s going to be able to jam and have a great time. DJ Drama is going to keep everybody excited and pumped up in between, because that’s what he does. He’s great at that.”

7. As for what else he has to say for himself? “I’m going to come through and knock everything out of the park,” he said. And it’s safe to say he’ll have this mentality post-tour, too. Khalifa’s fans can look forward to an animated series, a TV project he’s producing and “a lot of new music.” He also said that “Mac and Devin Go to College,” the sequel to his cannabis comedy with Snoop Dogg, is coming “sometime soon.”

Wiz Khalifa

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd.

Tickets: $29 and up.

Details: 800-653-8000; www.livenation.com.