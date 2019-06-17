Guns N’ Roses is finally coming back to Charlotte — and tickets go on sale this Friday

From left, Richard Fortus, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses perform in Winston-Salem in August 2017. Special to The Observer

At long last, Guns N’ Roses is bringing its “Not In This Lifetime Tour” — one of the highest-grossing and most successful concert tours of all time — to Charlotte this fall.

On Monday morning, the band revealed eight new dates across the United States, the first of which is Sept. 25 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. GN’R hasn’t performed in the U.S. since November 2017, with the exception of a stadium show last December in Honolulu.

Tickets for the Spectrum Center show will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

It will be the second time this tour has stopped in N.C.: On Aug. 11, 2017, Axl Rose & Co. performed a sold-out show at BB&T Field on the campus of Wake Forest University. That concert marked Guns N’ Roses’ first performance in North Carolina since its legendary “Chinese Democracy” tour stopped at Greensboro Coliseum in November 2006.





Charlotte, meanwhile, hasn’t played host to GN’R nearly three decades. The band’s massively popular “Use Your Illusion” tour came to the old Charlotte Coliseum on June 23, 1991; previously, they had been in the same building to open for Motley Crue’s “Girls, Girls, Girls” tour, on Nov. 11, 1987.

Since rock icons Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reassembled for the “Not In This Lifetime” tour back in 2016, they have performed 150-plus shows that have welcomed more than 5 million fans — and generally solid reviews.

Of the show at Winston-Salem’s BB&T Field in 2017, Observer freelance music writer Courtney Devores wrote: “Thankfully the boys have grown up so much that the band can sustain what once seemed unsustainable for what might be a very long time, and do it without seeming like a bunch of geezers looking for a pay day. Although they are raking in several million at every show, they actually seem to be enjoying it.”

Among the other seven concerts on the list of newly added dates announced Monday include two back-to-back performances — on Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2 — in Las Vegas at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. GN’R also will play a wide range of major festivals this year, including the Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, the Exit 111 Festival, and the Voodoo Festival.

For more info or to purchase tickets for the Charlotte show: LiveNation.com, the Spectrum Center box office, and Ticketmaster.com.