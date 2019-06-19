8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Marc Cohn and The Blind Boys of Alabama.

Marc Cohn & the Blind Boys of Alabama/Robert Cray Band

Friday 7 p.m. Old Time Amphitheater, 144 E. Black St., Rock Hill. $65-$100. www.onlyinoldtown.com/concert.

The Grammy-winning “Walking in Memphis” singer-songwriter and the legendary gospel group’s live collaboration was recently filmed for PBS and will be released as an upcoming album. A dream long-form collaboration on its own, here they’re paired with blues veteran Robert Cray and Shemekia Copeland.

Phish

Friday 7 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $45-$52.50. www.livenation.com.

Coming off two nights headlining last weekend’s Bonnaroo Festival and a detour into Canada, the jam band giants return to Charlotte. If recent shows are an indication, expect two sets of lengthy live staples, forays into Trey Anastasio Band territory, and a few surprises.

Hippo Campus

Friday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $22. www.livenation.com.

The soulful Minnesota indie rock quintet continues to evolve on its hit sophomore album, “Bambi.” The album dives deeper into introspection and self-examination relating to relationships, romantic and otherwise, while exploring a wider swath sonically through synthesizers and sampling.

Mike Strauss Band

Friday 9 p.m. Free Range Brewing, 2320 N. Davidson St. $8-$10. www.maxxmusic.com.

The Charlotte band leader meets life’s snowballing lows (the deaths of his father and father-in-law) and promise of renewal (the birth of his bandmates’ daughter) with surprisingly uplifting music (and sometimes darker lyrics) on his latest album “Escalating Blues.” The band celebrates its release with Moa, whose Lindsey Ryan will join them on some new tracks.

Vampire Weekend

Saturday 7:30 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $69.50-$123. www.livenation.com.

With the release of its new album, “Father of the Bride,” the Grammy-winning alt-rock combo solidified its place as one of modern rock’s biggest acts. Its live tour should follow suit, as Ezra Koenig and company twist rock with elements of world music, jazz, folk, gypsy and electronic music. With Chicano Batman.

Denzel Curry

Saturday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $27.50. www.livenation.com.

On his new album — the warts-and-all autobiographical love letter to his native Miami “Zuu” — the Florida rapper positions himself as a historian and storyteller, eulogizing the area that raised him and gave him plenty of dramatic fodder to pull from while cementing his place in the city’s hip-hop history.

Hayes Carll

Sunday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $20-$25. www.visulite.com.

Having dealt with heartache amid the end of his first marriage on 2016’s “Lovers and Leavers,” the Texas-bred songwriter is in a better place personally on his sixth album, “What It Is.” Newly married to sometime co-writer Allison Moorer (the album’s co-producer), Carll’s new songs show a broader range of experience and lyrical depth. With Ben Dickey.

Shinedown

Tuesday 6:30 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29.50-$118.50. www.livenation.com.

On its 2018 concept album “Attention Attention” (and the ’90s-style music videos that come with it), the Florida rock outfit explores a range of human experience — from regret, mistakes and loss to self-reliance and redemption. Those big ideas make for a more elaborate stage show this time out. With Badflower, Dinosaur Pile-up and Broken Hands.