8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Repeat Repeat will perform at Visulite Theatre on Friday night.

Dead & Company

Friday 7 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $172-$235. www.livenation.com.

Days after John Mayer wowed fans while playing Jerry Garcia’s recently auctioned Wolf guitar on stage in New York, he and Dead members Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart — along with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — return to the big amphitheater for two sets.

Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops: Video Games Live

Friday 7:30 p.m. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $19-$112. www.blumenthalarts.org.

CSO puts a classical spin on another non-traditional genre. Serious gamers can expect music from “Mega Man,” “Silent Hill 2,” “Shadow of the Colossus,” “Journey,” “Gods of War,” “StarCraft II,” “Mass Effect,” “Dota II,” “Beyond Good & Evil” and new arrangements from “World of Warcraft” and “Final Fantasy.”

Repeat Repeat

Friday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$16. www.visulite.com.

On their latest album, “Glazed,” Nashville-based indie-pop duo/husband-and-wife team Jared and Kristyn Corder continue to share their eternal optimism and romanticism even in the face of the end of the world. With Charlotte trio The Eyebrows, who share make similarly optimistic retro power-pop.

Damien Jurado

Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $18-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

Following the 2018 death of friend and producer Richard Swift, the prolific indie-folk singer-songwriter dove deep on his most introspective album — the April release “The Shape of a Storm.” Marked by grief, romanticism, longing, aging and loss of different kinds, “Storm” rings with a newfound intimacy that he brings to his live show as well.

Rockstar Energy Disrupt Festival

Saturday 1:30 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $14.99-$29.99. www.livenation.com.

Warped Tour may be a thing of the past, but the Disrupt Festival attempts to fill the void with a decidedly similar lineup that includes Warped Tour vets The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Juliet Simms, Atreyu, Sleeping with Sirens, Four Year Strong, Memphis Mayfire, Trophy Eyes and Hyro the Hero.

Biz Markie 80’s vs 90’s

Saturday 8 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $15. www.fillmorenc.com.

The hip-hop legend responsible for “Just a Friend” is also a crowd-pleasing DJ who stacks his decks with familiar — but not usually overplayed — hits and cultural touchstones. His latest show pits early-’80s rap against edgier ’90s fare, but it also serves as a history lesson in musical evolution.

The Farm Hand’s Quartet

Sunday 11 a.m. Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 2069 Highway 182, Lincolnton. Free. www.farmhandsquartet.com.

This Nashville foursome has won multiple awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music. The band counts a Grammy winner, a tri-state banjo champion, Grand Ole Opry players, and a writer of No. 1 gospel singles in its ranks, and rightly preserves the bluegrass gospel tradition. A covered-dish luncheon will be served after the show.

Kristin Hersh

Sunday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $26. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

Having rocked The Cure frontman Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival last summer, the Throwing Muses frontwoman returns to Charlotte for the first time in more than a decade. This time she’s bringing her electric trio, which includes Rob Ahlers and The Muses’ Fred Abong — the latter of whom will open the show.