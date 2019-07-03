8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Coda Photography LLC

Gov’t Mule

Friday 7 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $45.50. www.livenation.com.

Grammy-winning N.C. native Warren Haynes and his long-running outfit move things indoors on the Summer of ’19 Tour. The idea? To recapture the essence of the Port Chester, N.Y. shows that make up the new “Live at the Capital Theatre” album and concert film, directed by veteran music photographer and filmmaker Danny Clinch. The Record Company opens.

Drivin’ N’ Cryin’

Friday 9 p.m. Free Range Brewing, 2320 N. Davidson St. $20. www.maxxmusic.com.

A Southern rock staple since the ’80s (who had moderate alt-rock hits with tracks like “Build a Fire” and “Fly Me Courageous” in the ’90s), the Atlanta outfit piloted by singer-songwriter Kevn Kinney ages interestingly and with grace while still rocking hard on the reflective new album “Live the Love Beautiful.”

The Clarks

Saturday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$18. www.visulite.com.

The Pennsylvania foursome is like the North’s answer to Drivin’ N’ Cryin’ — dating back to ’86, consistent and hard-touring, and brushes with mainstream success (“The Simpsons,” “Letterman”). On its latest, “Madly in Love at the End Of the World,” they channel a soberer Replacements, evoking the period when Paul Westerberg was discovering his alt-country muse.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Sunday 7 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $29-$199. www.livenation.com.

Once again, one-time Allman Brothers’ guitarist Derek Trucks and his Grammy-winning blues singer/guitarist wife Susan Tedeschi rally like-minded artists and their own 12-piece band for the quintessential summer music tour, where musicianship and camaraderie outweighs hits or beers poured. S.C.’s Shovels & Rope and Blackberry Smoke are along for the ride this year.

Party Nails + Prxzm

Tuesday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10-$12. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

If you miss the old Kesha, L.A.-based solo artist Party Nails combines the fun, in-your-face, dayglow punk aesthetic with a knack for electronic dance music that’s drawn comparisons to Charli XCX and Cyndi Lauper. Co-headliner Prxzm is like a younger Phantogram or Sylvan Esso — a male-female electronic duo that’s as attuned to atmospherics as it is to beats and distortion.

Wiz Khalifa

Wednesday 6 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $29-$89.50. www.livenation.com.

After kicking off the Decent Exposure Tour in Atlanta Tuesday, hip-hop’s favorite stoner-rapper and marijuana entrepreneur brings his all-star summer tour to Charlotte for Night Ywo. The lineup includes French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama.

Lisa De Novo/Chelsea Locklear/Deirdre Kroener

Wednesday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $11-$16. www.visulite.com.

Three female songwriters with their own unique perspectives and voices team up. De Novo’s soulful acoustic pop songs — the single “California,” for example — are like the female equivalent of Jack Johnson. Locklear hovers in soul-jazz territory (a la a young Ani DiFranco), while Kroener cut her teeth as a full-blown rock frontwoman and is now finding her own path as a solo artist.

Wood Brothers/Mipso

Thursday 8 p.m. Knight Theater, 430 S. Tryon St., $25-$49.50. www.blumenthalarts.org.

More than a decade into the brotherly collaboration that hatched when King Johnson’s Oliver Wood sat in with his brother Chris’ band Medeski Martin & Wood, their trio with Jano Rix is now six albums and a Grammy nomination deep. The acoustic act still incorporates little surprises through its choice of instrumentation and musical alchemy.