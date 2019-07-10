7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons will perform at Ovens Auditorium on Friday night. Courtesy of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons

Train/Goo Goo Dolls

Friday 7 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $29.50-$125. www.livenation.com.

The two veteran rock bands — which both found major success on the radio in the late ’90s — team up for a hit-filled summer tour. Train is coming off a 2018 best-of release, while Goo Goo Dolls just released a new single, “Miracle Pill.” Soul vocalist Allen Stone opens the show.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday 8 p.m. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $55-$120. www.blumenthalarts.org.

With a voice so distinct it’s instantly recognizable to generations, Valli’s legendary life and music have already served as inspiration for the long-running, Tony-winning Broadway show “Jersey Boys.” The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame veteran, now 85, returns to the stage to knock out hits like “Sherry Baby,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Walk Like a Man.”

The Connells

Friday 8:30 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $22. www.livenation.com.

If you were of college age in the late ’80s/early ’90s in North Carolina, you most certainly knew the music of this Raleigh jangle-pop band. It made headway nationally and internationally, landing hits overseas just as alternative rock was bubbling beyond the indie underground.

Young the Giant/Fitz & the Tantrums

Saturday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29.50-$73.50. www.livenation.com.

Alt-rock favorites Young the Giant team with Michael Fitzpatrick’s feel-good dance-pop outfit (which has been known to steal the spotlight). Fitz is doling out new material from its September release, while YTG has a 90-minute set of heartfelt anthems.

Van Hunt

Saturday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $25-$50. www.eveningmuse.com.

Although he made his name as an R&B artist, the Ohio native’s eclectic blend of soul, funk and rock is as rooted in the trippy atmospherics of Pink Floyd as it is the groove and the chameleon-like showmanship of Prince. He commemorates the 15th anniversary of his debut album with a stripped-down version titled “Trim.”

Aterciopelados

Sunday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $30. www.livenation.com.

The internationally acclaimed duo of Andrea Echeverri and Hector Bultago makes a rare, intimate stateside appearance, bringing its socially conscious alternative Latin rock to the Fillmore’s smaller neighboring venue. With multiple Latin Grammys under its belt, the veteran pair is one of Colombia’s most successful acts of all time.

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Sunday 8 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$65. www.livenation.com.

Billed as “The Strings Attached Tour,” Yankovic’s latest outing finds the five-time Grammy winner performing his classic pop-music parodies with a symphony orchestra. But that’s not to say Al’s buttoned-up — he’ll still dole out multi-media stage versions of his videos with props and costumes.