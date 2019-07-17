Hot Concerts

Iron Maiden bassist and songwriter Steve Harris.

Frederick the Younger

Friday 10 p.m., Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St., $10, www.eveningmuse.com

The Louisville groove pop-rock foursome headed up by vocalist Jenni Cochran and guitarist/keyboardist Aaron Craker celebrates the release of its new EP during a short trek with Grace Joyner and Charlotte’s Modern Moxie. The group doles out equal measures hypnotic, retro, meaty and emotive with subtle shades of theatrical alt-rock.

Ultra Babyfat/Husbians/Alternative Champs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saturday 10 p.m., Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $10, www.snugrock.com

Thanks to the 20 th Anniversary of The Earl in its hometown of Atlanta where Ultrababyfat cut its teeth with NC’s the Husbians, the former’s last lineup has regrouped for two shows. It’s the band’s first local show since 2002. Time to relive the days of Fat City and Tremont Music Hall.

Third Eye Blind/Jimmy Eat World

Sunday 7 p.m., Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory

Blvd., $25-$65, www.livenation.com

Nineties` nostalgia has been good to Cali pop-rockers Third Eye Blind, who over the last 10 or 15 years have gone from playing mid-size clubs to rocking amphitheaters and pairing up with other big names from the early `00s for its Summer Gods Tour. This year finds them paired with emo pop-punk stalwarts Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot.

Iron Maiden

Monday 7:30 p.m., PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., $35-$125/$315 VIP,

www.livenation.com

Building on worlds from its Legacy of the Beast free mobile game — which was inspired by the band’s long-running themes of history and mythology — the British heavy metal giants curated its biggest production in its 40-plus years. A Spitfire replica plane, enormous Icarus, and of course, its legendary mascot Eddie all make appearances.

Blink 182/Lil Wayne

Tuesday 7 p.m., PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., $29.00-$169.50,

www.livenation.com

After Lil Wayne cut his set short in Bristow, Virginia last weekend, setting off rumors that he was dropping out of the tour with veteran pop-punk trio Blink 182, the somewhat musically mismatched artists soldier on in their attempt to broaden their audiences and bridge the hip-hop rock gap with recent collaborations and the tour. With Neckdeep.

Ex Hex

Tuesday 8 p.m., Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36 th St., $16-$18,

www.neighborhoodtheatre.com

Headed up by former Helium/Autoclave frontwoman Mary Timony, Ex Hex picks up where her last band project — the indie all-star group Wild Flag — left off. Ex Hex’s sophomore album “It’s Real,” is pure rock n’ roll swagger and ripping guitar, albeit less garage rock than its predecessor. The new all-female lineup is completed by former Make-Up bassist Michelle Mae. With Spider Bags.

Carly Rae Jepsen

Wednesday 8 p.m., The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., $35/$125 VIP,

www.livenation.com

The award winning, Canadian singer-songwriter has come a long way from 2012’s inescapable smash single “Call Me Maybe.” With two critically acclaimed albums Jepsen’s been able to maintain her pop presence while building on her fan base by continuing to knock out smart, heart-on-sleeve pop with broad appeal.

Teyana Taylor

Thursday 8 p.m., The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., $40-$50,/$102.50 VIP,

www.livenation.com

Praised for its seamless melding of vintage and contemporary R&B and soul, actress/singer Taylor’s Kanye West-produced sophomore LP “K.T.S.E.” was one of the biggest albums of 2018. Despite lacking some of its tracks due to sample licensing issues, it made numerous Best of Year lists.