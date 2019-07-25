8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

The Dollyrots will perform at The Milestone on Tuesday night. Courtesy of Earshot Media

Nelly/TLC/Flo Rida

Friday 7 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $25-$179.50. www.livenation.com.

All three are due for new full-lengths, but on this night the trio of stars will stir up hip-hop nostalgia — from the ’90s refrains of TLC’s pop breakthrough and messages of female empowerment to Grammy-winning “Hot in Herre” rapper Nelly’s early ’00s success to frequent crossover collaborator Flo Rida’s more-recent hits.

American Aquarium/Bottle Rockets

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $15-$20. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

These two bastions of Americana may have been birthed from different scenes 15 years apart, but they make for a perfect pairing — country-rock with punk-rock sting that doesn’t skimp on lyrical heft. Raleigh’s Aquarium captures contemporary N.C.’s rural consciousness on 2018’s “Things Change,” while St. Louis’s Rockets tread similar ground through the lens of its country’s past.

The Regrettes

Saturday 8 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $10-$15. www.visulite.com.

With sophomore album “How Do You Love” less than two weeks away, the L.A. foursome (led by outspoken, 18-year-old rock prodigy Lydia Night) returns as a headliner after having to cancel its tour with SWMRS in March. While the group could’ve simply built on its #MeToo-inspired anthems, “How Do” chronicles the trajectory of love without wallowing in heartbreak.

Eric B. and Rakim

Saturday 8:30 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29.50. www.livenation.com.

The pioneering hip-hop duo’s jazz influences and sampling had a huge influence on the future of the genre as well as the acts that in turn sampled them. Reuniting live in 2016 after a 23-year hiatus, the pair takes audiences to old-school — having lost little of the energy and innovation that left its mark on generations.

The Crystal Method

Saturday 10 p.m. Serj, 2906 Central Ave. $20. 704-503-9363.

The veteran electronic duo has spent as much of its career hopping from dance clubs to rock festivals as it has shifting in and out of the mainstream with TV and film music, high-profile collaborations, awards nominations, and the occasional hit. This time around, it’s following 2018’s “The Trip Home” with a tour of dance clubs.

Sublime with Rome/Michael Franti & Spearhead

Sunday 6 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$55. www.livenation.com.

Less than a week after fellow Sublime off-shoot Long Beach Dub Allstars played Amos’ Southend, Sublime (and former LBDA) bassist Eric Wilson’s combo with vocalist Rome Ramirez leads this feel-good summer lineup. Positivity guru and seemingly ageless frontman Franti rounds out the lineup with Common Kings and Seranation.

Dollyrots

Tuesday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10-$12. www.themilestone.club.

It’s been years since the pop-punk husband-and-wife duo (now with kids in tow) graced the Milestone stage. The band is back thanks to the release of its seventh album, “Daydream Explosion,” which balances bubbly positivity and crunchy guitar. With Pink Spiders, Bitterhearts, and Farewell Albatross.

Mephiskapheles

Wednesday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $12. www.themilestone.club.

Continuing the week’s nostalgia theme, the NYC ska-punk vet brings its unique tongue-in-cheek marriage of Satanic themes and imagery and upbeat horn-laden ska — which has evolved over the years to incorporate world music, jazz fusion, punk and metal. The Horns of Hell and its frontman Nubian Nightmare may aim to shock at times, but ultimately just bring the fun.