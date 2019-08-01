7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

The Flaming Lips will perform at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Monday night.

The Growlers

Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $32.50-$35. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

The synth-heavy, psychedelic garage-rock purveyors of Beach Goth (its three-night Halloween event in Hollywood) brings its act to NoDa. Shows on the tour have been selling out nightly, but tickets here are still available so this is your chance to see what the fuss is all about. With It’s Snakes.

IAmDynamite

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Friday 10 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $7-$9. www.eveningmuse.com.

This Michigan/N.C. duo is one of indie music’s best-kept secrets despite two divine albums under its belt — a snappy, pop-punk-tinged debut, and a harmony-driven modern-day answer to Hall and Oates’ blue-eyed soul, “Wasa Tusa.” With just their voices, drums, guitar and synth, they create pop perfection.

Flaming Lips

Monday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $20-$53.50. www.livenation.com.

Even in venues as large as the old Amos’ Southend and the Fillmore, Wayne Coyne and company’s veteran psych-rock band seemed a little cramped. The outdoor move, though, should give its giant hamster ball and kooky costumes ample room to create a full-on party atmosphere. With an opening set from The Claypool Lennon Delirium (featuring Primus’ Les Claypool and Sean Lennon).

Zeta

Tuesday 8 p.m. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $7-$9. www.themilestone.club.

Drawing heavily on American punk, hardcore, emo and math-rock influences, this Venezuelan four-piece puts its own Latin American spin on the genre to deliver infectious performances. The group returns to the Milestone with Julian Calendar, LXS Ortiz and Faye.

Beast Coast

Wednesday 6 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$76. www.livenation.com.

Hot on the heels of its debut album, “Escape From New York,” the supergroup collective featuring members of Flatbush Zombies and Underachievers teams up with ProEra’s Joey Bada$$, Kirk Knight CJ Fly, Nyck Caution and Powers Pleasant for the all-star tour of the same name.

Ben Folds/Violent Femmes

Thursday 7 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$99. www.livenation.com.

With his new memoir “A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons” out this week, Folds shares tales of growing up in the Carolinas and how his experiences informed his music. He reflects on many of the songs he’ll play as he teams up with veteran alt-rockers Violent Femmes, which just released its own new album.

Dierks Bentley

Thursday 8 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $39.25-$261.75. www.livenation.com.

Named for the second single from his most recent album, “The Mountain,” the Burning Man Tour isn’t a road version of the notorious fringe art festival (which takes place in the Nevada desert later this month). Rather, it’s the latest summer run from one of country’s most relatable artists, who has stacked the bill with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes and Hot Country Knights.