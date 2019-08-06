9 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Elle King will open for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Heart on Wednesday night at PNC Music Pavilion. Courtesy of GreenRoom PR

Lyfe Jennings

Friday 8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $40-$65. www.neighborhoodtheatre.com.

After a 15-year career, the Atlanta R&B singer-songwriter says his forthcoming album — “777,” due Aug. 26 — will be his last. His latest single, “Accusing Me,” tackles relationships and insecurity in the digital age. The album includes appearances from Tank and Bobby V. This may be fans’ last chance in a while to catch this class act performing songs old and new.

Yeah Fest

Saturday 3 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $10-$12. www.petrasbar.com.

The 2nd Annual Yeah Fest showcases local indie bands Hectorina, It Looks Sad, Cuzco, Pullover, Pretty Baby and the Wedding Cult, Wild Trees, Pet Bug and others. It will benefit Lenny Muckle (one of Goodyear Arts’ current featured summer artists-in-residence, who’ll perform aural and audio sets during the opening Friday), by offsetting mounting medical bills following a scooter accident.

Kiss

Saturday 7:30 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $44.50-$375. www.livenation.com.

Kiss kicked off the second leg of its End of the Road World Tour in Florida Tuesday, although its first farewell tour started nearly 20 years ago. With Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley both pushing 70 (Simmons celebrates the milestone birthday later this month), this could actually be your last chance to catch them live in their Kabuki makeup.

Adrian Crutchfield’s Private Party

Saturday 8 p.m. Booth Playhouse, 130 N. Tryon St. $15-$40. www.blumenthalarts.org.

The Charlotte sax player was one of the last musicians to work with Prince and has toured with Lionel Richie and Anthony Hamilton. During this night of jazz, R&B, funk, soul and hip-hop, he’s joined by the Terrence Young Experience and Break On ’Em Davis. He’ll also give away a new sax to a young musician (his own career started when Kenny G gave him a sax at a concert when he was a kid).

Monica

Sunday 7 p.m. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $45-$111.50. www.livenation.com.

Far from the “Miss Thang” fans met in 1995 when she was just 15 (having procured a record deal with Dallas Austin at age 11), the now-veteran R&B singer and mother of three has years of tulmult to draw on for her upcoming album, “Chapter 38.” In March, she filed for divorce from her second marriage and released the telling single “Commitment” earlier this year.

Santana

Tuesday 7 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $47-$505. www.livenation.com.

Carlos Santana celebrates the 20th anniversary of his landmark comeback album “Supernatural” and the 50th anniversary of his Woodstock performance on the “Supernatural Now Tour.” He released the DaVinci-inspired “In Search of Mona Lisa” EP in February. The Doobie Brothers will open.

Baroness

Tuesday 8 p.m. The Underground, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25. www.livenation.com.

The Savannah stoner-metal outfit released its biggest album yet in June — “Gold & Grey,” an expansive 17-song set that’s also the group’s first album with Gina Gleason. The former Cirque du Soleil guitarist got her start in Metallica and King Diamond tributes before going on to work with some of the biggest names in rock, including Santana.

Heart

Wednesday 6 p.m. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $29.50-$434. www.livenation.com.

After an estrangement following a 2016 incident involving vocalist Anne Wilson’s husband (he was accused of assaulting sister/guitarist Nancy’s teen twin sons), the Wilson sisters are back together for the “Love Alive Tour.” The all-female tour rocks with themes of female empowerment and also features Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and fiery “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer Elle King.

21 Savage

Thursday 8 p.m. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29.50-$505. www.livenation.com.

In the wake of a tumultuous year that found the British national taken into custody by ICE (he moved to Atlanta as a child) and being forced to cancel his Grammy performance — and a little over a week after rocking “Monster” at Lollapalooza with Childish Gambino — the rapper continues his “I Am > I Was Tour.” With Calboy and Young Nudy.