7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week

Kevin Daniel Band

10 p.m. Saturday. The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $7.

After a lifetime of playing in other people’s bands, the sudden death of both parents in 2013 spurred multi-instrumentalist Kevin Daniel to begin writing and recording his own music. Now touring with a full band in support of his second release, “Myself Through You,” the Brooklyn-based musician brings his warm Americana to one of the best listening rooms in the Southeast. The performance includes an opening set by local indie folk-rocker Brit Drozda, who has been transfixing rooms around town with her striking ballads.

Betty Who

9 p.m. Saturday. Wells Fargo Stage at Charlotte Pride off Tryon Street. Free.

The vocal powerhouse headlines Saturday’s portion of Charlotte Pride, celebrating the reason for the season with her bursting dance pop. Who’s intoxicating cover of Donna Lewis’ “I Love You Always Forever” propelled the star to the top of the dance charts in 2016 and garnered her comparisons to dynamic pop stars such as Robyn and Carly Rae Jepsen. The Australian star is a contemporary that draws songwriting influence from the likes of 1970s folk singers while pulling her bright, lush electronic sounds from M83 and MGMT.

Bakalao Stars

9 p.m. Saturday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10.

One of Charlotte’s flagship Latin bands will celebrate itsfourth album release, “Azuka,” and 15th year of performing at the Rock en Espanol festival, alongside MoFunGo and Dorian Gris. The band’s exultant energy comes from a tropically infused mix of reggae, Latin ska and punk rock. Rock en Espanol shows are an initiative that bridge cultural and lingual barriers which, much like Bakalao Stars’ sounds, encourages fans from all walks of life to share the unifying power of music.

The Raconteurs

7 p.m. Sunday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $100-$230.

This side project of the enterprising and multi-talented Jack White (frontman for The White Stripes and founder of Third Man Records) takes things back to the days of rock-and-roll yore with its special no-phones-allowed policy. The rule encourages fans to connect with the human element of the concert, bonding the musicians and the audience together to create a shared, transient experience. This tour is in support of the band’s third album, “Help Us Stranger,” which is its first studio release since 2008.

Gary Clark Jr.

8 p.m. Tuesday. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $29-$125.

The prolific performer has worked with everyone from Jimmie Vaughan to Foo Fighters to Childish Gambino, remaining a consistently distinct talent in his boundless career — even drawing comparisons to guitar idols like Jimi Hendrix. Clark’s influences range from contemporary soul to hip-hop, and his live performances are one of the guitarists’ electrifying specialties. The Grammy Award winner comes through Charlotte in support of his 2019 album, “This Land,” inspired by the Texas ranch he calls home.

Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

7 p.m. Tuesday, August 20 at PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd, $22 and up.

Smashing Pumpkins were one of the most critically acclaimed bands in the 1990s’ alternative scene, with standout records like 1993’s “Siamese Dream” and 1995’s double album “Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness,” before disbanding in 2000. Last year, frontman Billy Corgan reunited with original members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain to tour for the first time in nearly two decades in support of the band’s 10th album, “Shiny And Oh So Bright Vol. One/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.” The tour continues with support from former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher and openers AFI.

Over the Rhine

8 p.m. Thursday. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $20-$25.

Ohio-based husband and wife Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist has been making music for 30 years, spending their life together writing, recording and touring with their music. The duo — which has worked with Lucinda Williams and Aimee Mann and shared the stage with Bob Dylan and Ani DiFranco — released its 15th studio album earlier this year (“Love & Revelation”) and brings itstimeless folk to town with support from Leigh Nash, former vocalist for ’90s pop band Sixpence None the Richer.