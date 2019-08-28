7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Aug. 30-Sept. 5

The Alarm will perform at Neighborhood Theatre on Tuesday night (with Modern English and Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel).

Peter Frampton





7:30 p.m. Friday. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $22 and up.

The classic rock heavyweight brings his Farewell Tour through Charlotte with support from Led Zeppelin’s Jason Bonham. Frampton’s career started in the ’60s with psychedelic band the Herd, then he played guitar for ’70s band Humble Pie before striking out as a solo artist in 1972. His biggest hits come from the 1976 live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!,” which introduced singles “Show Me The Way”, “Do You Feel Like We Do” and “Baby, I Love Your Way” — the latter two songs utilizing the talk box, a vocal-modifying instrument that Frampton’s name has become synonymous with. (He even has his own line of custom-designed Framptone talk boxes.)

Busta Rhymes

8 p.m. Friday. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $40 and up.

The singer, musician, record producer and actor — known as one of the fastest rappers of all time — has a unique, innovative style, music videos, and rhyming methods that have won him 11 Grammy award nominations. Rhymes has been active since 1989 and was an original member in Leaders of the New School, a New York-based East Coast hip-hop collective that got its break opening for Public Enemy. Hit singles include “Touch It”, “Gimme Some More” and “What’s It Gonna Be,” which featured guest vocals from Janet Jackson.

Delbert McClinton

8 p.m. Friday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $40 and up.

The blues-rock singer-songwriter, guitarist, harmonica player and pianist has won three Grammys aand been inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame. Since the 1970s, McClinton has had a number of singles represented on the Billboard Hot 100, Mainstream Rock and Hot Country charts, and two albums have landed on the Blues charts. McClinton instructed John Lennon on harmonica and has worked with Tanya Tucker, Glen Clark and Bonnie Raitt; his composition of Emmylou Harris’ “Two More Bottles of Wine” reached No. 1 in 1978.

TKO Faith Healer

10 p.m. Friday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $7.

The forces of art rock and post-punk blend with a healthy serving of “avant-garage” (a la Pere Ubu) in this homegrown Charlotte band, which has shared the stage with Televisions’ Richard Lloyd and Drag Sounds and will play next weekend’s 10th-anniversary Hopscotch festival in Raleigh. Also on the bill here: torture-jazz group Skewed and indie rockers Wild Trees.

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

8 p.m. Saturday. The Fillmore, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25 and up.

Better known as OMD, the experimental British electro-synth band gained international fame at the start of the new wave influence in the 1980s with albums “Organisation” and “Architecture & Morality.” Its enduring hit, “If You Leave,” reached the top of the charts in 1986 and became a staple for the angst-ridden teens coming of age during filmmaker John Hughes’s reign. OMD recorded the track in just 24 hours to complement the ending of Hughes’s “Pretty in Pink,” which became a cult classic. The band has influenced many contemporary artists, including LCD Soundsystem and Peter Bjorn and John.

Chócala

9 p.m. Sunday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $10-$15.

The Latin-, jazz- and rock-based group celebrates its self-titled debut album release with fellow Oklahoma City’s Lincka and local DJ Shannti (the DJ behind dance parties like ORBiT and Dende). Chócala, which is slang in Latin America for “high five,” creates music that is a multi-cultural, psychedelic fusion of intuitively inspired beats and rhythms. The band recently played at the U.S. National White Water Center for its music festival Confluence, as well as at the Governor’s Mansion for a special “Music At the Mansion” partnership with Come Hear NC, the NC Arts Council and the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The Alarm & Modern English

8 p.m. Tuesday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $30-$40.

The Welsh alternative-rock band and the post-punk band bring their new wave flare to town. The Alarm — whose founder, Mike Peters, was also a vocalist for Big Country — has kept a loyal following throughout the decades and sold 5 million albums worldwide and garnered 16 Top 50 U.K. singles. Modern English is best known for its hits “Hands Across the Sea”, “Melt With You” and “Ink and Paper.” Also on the bill is fellow 1980s act Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel; the original GLJ was founded by identical-twin brothers, but because of a falling-out and legal issues, there are currently two instances of the band.