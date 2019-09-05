8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Sept. 6-12

Flying Lotus will perform at The Fillmore on Friday night. Courtesy of Flying Lotus

Flying Lotus

8 p.m. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $30 and up.

The experimental hip-hop artist (aka FlyLo) released his sixth studio album, “Flamagra,” this past May to critical acclaim. Influenced as much by his great aunt Alice Coltrane as he was by MF DOOM and J Dilla, he tapped some of the most talented contemporary musical minds for the 27-track album: Guest contributors include Solange, Tierra Whack, David Lynch, George Clinton, Thundercat, Anderson .Paak and Toro Y Moi. The “Flamagra” tour features brand-new 3D holographic visuals to create an unrivaled immersive live experience.

Elonzo Wesley

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St, $7-$12.

The local Americana act celebrates its second full-length album with a release party featuring support from singer-songwriter Brit Drozda. The band — which has spent nearly the entire summer showing off its special Carolina strings, mandolin, and soft, pleasing guitar on a U.S. tour in support of the new album “Songs to No One” — has shared three singles in the lead-up to the release, offering a peek at its more-optimistic, raw sound.

Avatar

8 p.m. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $25 and up.

The theatrical stylings of this Swedish quintet have often impeded it from being taken seriously by many avant-garde heavy-metal fans, but it recently broke through the tough macho armor of the genre’s scene and even found success on rock radio. Since May, the group has been touring the U.S. behind new album “The King in Paris,” a follow-up to its popular 2018 album “Avatar Country.”

Jason Jet with Curt Keyz and Greg Cox

10:30 p.m. Evening Muse 3227, N. Davidson St. $10.

Jet — a local producer and singer who invokes a unique indie-soul atmosphere that blends contemporary R&B with his warm tenor vocals — has won numerous awards (including a Carolina Music Award) and has shared the stage with the likes of Anthony Hamilton, Dwele and DJ 9th Wonder. With Great Falls, S.C.’s Curt Keyz and R&B soul singer Greg Cox, who was the keyboardist from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ 2009 MTV reality show “Making His Band.”

Jesse Marchant

7:30 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$12.

The Canadian singer-songwriter (formerly known as JBM) has spent years handcrafting poignant songs, which are as devastatingly lonesome as they are brilliantly human. With a number of remarkable albums under his belt, from 2010’s debut “Not Even in July” to last year’s “Illusions of Love,” Marchant’s steady, heavy vocals and deeply affecting lyrics create dreamy, expressive compositions. The Evening Muse, known for its pristine sound, should provide a perfect ambiance for the musician.

Becca Mancari

9 p.m. Free Range Brewery, 2320 N. Davidson St. $12-$15.

The folk artist’s 2017 debut album — “Good Woman,” produced by Kasey Musgraves’ guitarist Kyle Ryan — landed on Rolling Stone’s list of “40 Best Country and Americana Albums” and is listed as one of Brooklyn Vegan’s “Overlooked Albums of 2017.” The album drew comparisons to work by artists who influenced her, from indie-folk heavy hitters Big Thief and Kevin Morby to preeminent songwriter Neil Young. Mancari is also in Brittany Howard’s (Alabama Shake) side project Bermuda Triangle.

Neil Francis

8 p.m. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $12-$17.

After his career weathered his addiction to drugs and alcohol, the Chicago-based piano prodigy has a renewed lease on life: Francis and his band recently performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Chicago’s Chi-Soul Festival before sharing a tour with contemporaries Lee Fields & The Expressions. His music draws from his childhood obsession with boogie-woogie piano as well as New Orleans rhythms, Chicago blues and ’70s rock ’n’ roll, melding genres and eras together into one cohesive, classic sound.

Daniel Caesar

8 p.m. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $35 and up.

The neo-soul recording artist won a Grammy earlier this year for Best R&B Performance for his track “Best Part” (which features H.E.R.) and both of his albums (“Freudian” and 2019’s “Case Study 01”) have received extensive critical acclaim. He is currently on his second headlining tour in support of his current release, which includes a duet with celebrated vocalist Brandy.