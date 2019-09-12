8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Sept. 13-19

Kacey Musgraves — shown performing in concert during her “Oh, What a World: Tour II” on Wednesday in Philadelphia — will be in Charlotte next week. Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

Banks

8:30 p.m. Friday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $30 and up.

The alternative R&B singer-songwriter creates experimental, moody alt-pop that has offered her opportunities like opening up for The Weeknd during his 2013 North American tour. In July, Banks released her third studio album, “III,” which was produced by Paul Epworth (Adele, Rihanna) and includes the contemporary goth-pop, synth-laden track “Gimme” and collaborative song “Look What You’re Doing to Me” (featuring a contribution from electronic pop act Francis & the Lights).

Noises 10

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

7 p.m. Friday. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $13-$15.

This special one-night only performance is a reunion that marks their first show in 10 years. In the late 2000s, Noises 10 was known as a local darling and even drew national attention when Billboard magazine named them one of the top unsigned bands in the country. The show will likely be the last ever performance from the group that toured with Brandi Carlisle and helped put Charlotte on the music map. With Sunset Cassette and fellow local veterans The Sammies.

Penny & Sparrow

8 p.m. Saturday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $20 and up.

The Texas Americana duo crafts earnest, sensitive indie-folk for our modern times. In August, it released “Finch,” an album that tackles painful personal restructurings brought on by re-examining and dismantling the oppressive Southern, conservative, white male narrative over the past two years. The pair’s sound has been compared to the quiet stylings of Bon Iver, James Blake and Iron & Wine, and the earlier leg of this current tour featured it opening up for distinctive lyricist Josh Ritter. With Caroline Spence.

KC & the Sunshine Band

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $42 and up.

The legendary disco and funk group has been continuously spreading joy for over four decades with hits that shaped the 1970s like “That’s The Way (I Like It),” “Get Down Tonight,” and “(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty.” Originally from Florida, the band’s unique fusion of Caribbean, R&B, and funk music captures the bright Miami sound of their home state. The group has collaborated with icons like Nile Rodgers and are devoted to spreading sunshine and good times to fans of all ages.

Snarky Puppy

7 p.m. Sunday. NoDa Brewing, 2921 N. Tryon St. $40 and up.

The jam-heavy jazz and funk collective has won three Grammy Awards (including Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2016) and features more than 25 members in rotation — with most of the musicians working splitting time between solo careers or side jobs in bands for the likes of Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg and D’Angelo. This is an outdoor show, just FYI. VIP tickets are available for $100 and offer a premium viewing area and private cash bar. NoDa Brewing has limited parking space so plan ahead for rideshares.

Lizzo

8 p.m. Sunday. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $90 and up.

Combining her impressive skills of being a classically trained flutist with her rap and gospel roots, the breakout star is a hit-making, self-empowerment therapy session taking the charts and people’s love-weary hearts by storm. The powerhouse breaks down social constraints like body shaming by being unapologetically sexy, deserving, and — as she stated emphatically during her recent performance at the MTV Video Music Awards — “trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back.”

Cat Power

8 p.m. Tuesday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $37 and up.

Originally from Atlanta, this singer-songwriter’s style is influenced by everything from old blues and gospel to punk and British rock ’n’ roll to R&B, with a specific focus on the soulful Memphis sound. Last year, she released her first album in six years, “Wanderer,” which features “Woman” (a duet with Lana Del Rey) and a cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.” But her most widely recognized album remains 2006’s “The Greatest,” a blend of indie folk rock, R&B, and soul with a title track that sways gracefully under her breathy, surrendering vocals.

Kacey Musgraves

8 p.m. Thursday. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $35 and up.

The six-time Grammy winner has always been more progressive and inclusive than your average conservative country artist, singing the praises of safe sex, LGBTQ acceptance, and smoking weed. But her dreamy, love-coated 2018 album “Golden Hour” — which injects heartfelt sincerity into magical psychedelic and country-western influences — is what finally propelled the singer to mainstream pop-star status. Now, her extended “Oh, What a World Tour” hits Charlotte for the first time. With ethereal singer Weyes Blood.