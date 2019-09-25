Former UNC Charlotte athlete-turned-country star returns to rock the Roval Sunday

Chris Lane, a native of Kernersville, will warm up fans at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with a concert at 12:30 p.m. on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s frontstretch.

Country artist Chris Lane may hit home runs on the charts now, but music was far from his focus while he was growing up in Kernersville.

“I enjoyed singing to the radio, but it was just sports my entire life,” Lane says. “Football, baseball, basketball — that’s how we were raised.”

A graduate of UNC Charlotte, Lane spent four years playing baseball while living a short drive from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Now he’s headlining a pre-race concert there Sunday, prior to the Bank of America Roval 400.

Lane, a devout Panthers’ fan who preferred watching football instead of NASCAR on Sundays growing up, now roots for Austin Dillon (Richard Childress’ grandson). Both hail from the same area of the state.

“I cheer for Austin because I’ve known him for quite some time,” Lane says.

It was sports that actually led Lane to music after an injury sidelined his baseball aspirations.

“I went back to UNCC for a half semester after my four years of playing baseball, and that was when I had a lot of downtime and started learning to play the guitar,” Lane says. “I used to go to Boardwalk Billy’s and do a little open-mic night and play a few songs. That’s when I really started loving it and could see the reaction I got.”

The transition from athletics to country music isn’t uncommon. Jake Owen found music after an injury ended his hopes for a professional golf career. Fellow Carolinian Chase Rice left football behind when an injury ended his time on the field at UNC Chapel Hill.

“There’s a ton of guys out there (who’ve gone from sports to music),” Lane says. “If you played sports growing up, it takes a lot of hard work. It’s the same thing in music. Everybody wants to make it to the next level. Sports helped in that way. My dad pushed my brother and I our whole lives to work as hard as we can.”

He continues: “In college you’re always fighting for a starting spot — battling it out with guys who are just as good. It comes down to whoever wants to work the hardest. In music, there are only so many radio spots and plenty of artists fighting for them. There are mornings you don’t want to get out of bed, but you have to get out there. You want to show up in Nashville, because you never know what could happen.”

Sunday’s show isn’t the only event on Lane’s calendar during his trip home.

“I’m so excited,” he says. “That same weekend my parents are going to throw my fianceé and I an engagement party. Her parents are flying in from Portland. They haven’t seen me play much.”

Lane proposed to former “Bachelor” winner Lauren Bushnell this summer with his surprise single “Big Big Plans,” which he wrote for the occasion. The home-movie-style video of him popping (and singing) the question has been viewed on YouTube more than 6 million times.

So, he has his “Big Big Plans Tour” to attend to, but he’ll also be planning a wedding.

“We’ve honestly been trying to figure it all out,” he says. “I’m pretty busy. No matter what we do, we’ll keep it pretty small. At least, I believe that’s what she wanted.”

Chris Lane Pre-Race Concert

When: 12:30 p.m. Sunday before the Bank of American Roval 400.

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 5555 Concord Pkwy S., Concord.

Tickets: $25 to $150, age 13 and under $10.

Details: 800-455-3267; www.ticketmaster.com.