Rainbow Kitten Surprise’s Fort Mill-raised bassist talks how Charlotte helped shape them

Rainbow Kitten Surprise will perform at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday night.

Three years ago, when Rainbow Kitten Surprise sold out Visulite Theatre, it was an early indication of what was to come for the Boone-based rock band, which headlines Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday night.

“That was our second show in Charlotte,” says bassist Charlie Holt, who grew up in Fort Mill, S.C. “We were really surprised how receptive people were.”

That was just the beginning. Buzz was already building based on the group’s raucous live shows, festival appearances, and self-produced releases when Elektra Records put out its major label debut — “How to: Friend, Love, Freefall,” produced by Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Cage the Elephant) — in April 2018.

Since then, Rainbow Kitten Surprise has been on the fast-track, with praise from NPR, Time magazine and Vice. The latter called its clip for the song “Hide” — which features a drag queen coming out to her father — “the most moving video of the year.” RKS also participated in Bonnaroo’s legendary SuperJam, quickly sold out Red Rocks, headlined West Hollywood’s legendary Troubadour during Pride Week, and filmed an upcoming episode of “Austin City Limits.” This summer it released “Mary (B-Sides),” an EP of songs from its early days that had gone unreleased.

Although the group of Carolinians — frontman Sam Melo, Darrick “Bozzy” Keller, Ethan Goodpaster, Jess Haney and Holt — formed while attending Appalachian State, for Holt, it all started here.

“I grew up doing church choir, and when I grew older, I discovered Charlotte and started working at Children’s Theatre,” Holt says. “ImaginOn was my second home. I definitely brought some of what I learned there to the performance aspect of the show.”

Holt picked up the ukulele at 14 and eventually moved to bass, playing high school talent shows and coffee spots with friends. When they weren’t playing, Holt frequented nearly every venue in town.

“Once you see live music, it’s easy to get hooked,” Holt says.

Growing up in Fort Mill wasn’t always easy, but Charlotte and its theater and music community became a haven for Holt.

“To be honest, it was tough growing up being bullied for being queer, and it kept me in the closet when I was younger. It was amazing to be able to go to Charlotte and work in theater and have queer people that helped me grow up — people that came from that Southern queer resistance. It was beautiful,” says Holt, who identifies as “they.” “I could see a lot more diverse people than in my small town.”

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has raised funds for Equality NC and champions equal rights, but as with its music (which intertwines rock, folk, and hip-hop), it isn’t limiting its audience with labels while creating a safe space at its shows.

“Sometimes I feel like I live in a bubble,” Holt says. “We’re just ourselves and making music. That’s what we do. We make songs about our lives and it connects to a lot of people, and that’s what’s beautiful. We make music for all different communities.”

Holt, who is settling in Nashville after living in Boone for seven years with the band, is anxious to return home for the Charlotte show.

“All of our friends are coming and my family is coming. I get to see my dog (a Giant Schnauzer),” Holt adds. “I’m building a home in Nashville, but North Carolina is where my family is. That’s always going to be home. North Carolina shaped us so much as a band.”

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

When: 8 p.m. Friday.

Where: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd.

Tickets: $28.50-$46.

Details: 800-653-8000; www.livenation.com.