7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Oct. 4-10

Kero Kero Bonito will perform at The Underground on Saturday night.

Erykah Badu

8 p.m. Friday. Bojangles’ Coliseum, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $61 and up.

The artistic force and preeminent neo-soul diva — who released her debut album, “Baduizm,” in 1997 and has been compared to Billie Holiday on multiple occasions — continues to have a lasting impact on contemporary R&B singers and artists. Her talent and esteemed style is highlighted in her freestyled performance of “Tyrone,” a soulful anthem of women’s independence that was recorded live during a concert. Fun fact: Among Badu’s closest friends is chef Velvet Jacobs, owner of Charlotte vegan soul-food restaurant Veltree. With Atlanta-based hip-hop group Goodie Mob (which includes Cee-Lo Green).

Kero Kero Bonito

8 p.m. Saturday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $17.

The London trio (aka KKB) produces electronic dream pop and, with their newest surprise album “Civilisation I” released just this past week, tackles impending dangers like climate change and social upheaval. The Polyvinyl band is influenced as much by J-pop as it is by indie rock and shoegaze; lead singer Sarah Bonito sings and raps in both Japanese and English. KKB’s textured 2018 sophomore album “Time N Place” was critically acclaimed for its mellow harmonies, sugary synth, and memorable compositions.

ZZ Top

7 p.m. Sunday. PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd. $22 and up.

Original band members Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons embark on their nationwide 50th Anniversary Tour with hard rock legends Cheap Trick. They’re the ultimate cool-dudes of classic rock, and the swaggering, influential ’70s-rock icons’ hits include “La Grange,” “Cheap Sunglasses,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and “Legs.”

Andy Grammer

8 p.m. Sunday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $30 and up.

The uplifting, multiplatinum singer began his headlining tour last month in support of his fourth studio album, “Naive,” which features the hit (and tour namesake) “Don’t Give Up On Me.” He has become famous for his anthemic pop ballads that boast a sunny optimism that shines through on tracks like “Fresh Eyes,” “Keep Your Head Up” and “Honey, I’m Good.”

Justin Townes Earle

8 p.m. Monday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $25-$35.

Known foremost as the son of outlaw musician Steve Earle, the Americana star draws from his reckless, troubled upbringing to blend traditional bluegrass, folk and country influences into his own distinctive style. His songwriting is especially affecting, as he’s poetically vocal about his struggles with addiction and mental health, and has seen simmering success in the indie-folk realm throughout his 12-year career.

Built to Spill

8 p.m. Tuesday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $25.

The thoughtful, lush indie-rock veterans are currently touring in part to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the pristine, jangly 1999 album “Keep It Like a Secret,” a melodious, crowning achievement for the band and its ringleader Doug Martsch. The band’s concerts — much like its steadily paced albums — are warm and intimate, with unhurried gems that swirl majestically and gently remind fans just how important the inconspicuous band was in paving the way for many of today’s indie-rockers.

Maggie Rogers

8 p.m. Wednesday. Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd. $25-$48.

The folk-pop songbird first gained traction when Pharrell Williams made a chance visit to her NYU Clive Davis Institute class and was left speechless after her original song, “Alaska” was played for him. But that years ago, and ever since, her almost-prophetic rise to stardom has culminated with the celebrated 2019 release of her debut album, “Heard It in a Past Life.” Rogers’ music is filled with as many natural elements as it is electronic bursts — creating sweeping, emotive music to match her worldly yet relatable lyrics.