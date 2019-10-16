7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Oct. 18-24

Bea Miller will perform at The Underground on Tuesday night. Courtesy of BT PR

Ray LaMontagne

8 p.m. Friday. Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd. $29 and up.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter tumbleweeds through Charlotte on his “Just Passing Through” acoustic tour with support from My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel. Montagne’s personal, intimate and warm live acoustic arrangements have been lauded for their smooth simplicity and honest reflection, garnering him comparisons to Tim Buckley, Otis Redding and Van Morrison.

Moonchild

8 p.m. Sunday. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $25-$30.

The L.A. alternative R&B trio showcases its sultry, blissed-out grooves in support of its fourth full-length album, “Little Ghost.” Each member of Moonchild is an impressive multi-instrumentalist, and together they are constantly experimenting with the dynamics of fusing beats with sweet melodies. Moonchild has opened up for The Internet and Kamasi Washington in recent years, and Little Ghost elevated the band to form a friendship with N.C. natives 9th Wonder and Rapsody — the latter of which featured Moonchild on her 2016 EP, “Crown.”

The Black Lillies

8 p.m. Sunday. Visulite Theatre, Elizabeth Ave. $14-$18.

Blending the rootsy enthusiasm of rock ‘n’ roll with the cresting harmonies of country in a beer-soaked frenzy, the Knoxville-based band (featuring new bassist and cult superstar Sam Quinn of the everybodyfields) will throw a party for its 2018 album, “Stranger to Me.” The new lineup sees the group tighter than ever, with a new sound, image and focused narrative — making this this pass through Charlotte essential for fans.

Bea Miller

8 p.m. Tuesday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $9-$18.

The singer — who finished ninth on “The X Factor” at age 13 in 2013 — has gone from emerging artist role to being on the cusp of pop stardom. This fall, she’s making the rounds on her second headlining tour, dubbed “Sunsets in Outer Space,” in tandem with releasing singles for her upcoming third studio album that include a collaboration with Atlanta singer 6LACK for “it’s not u it’s me”; “Feels Like Home” with Jessie Reyez; and the hazy, airy, beat-led “Feel Something.”

Sabrina Claudio

8 p.m. Tuesday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $27 and up.

The breathy Puerto Rican/Cuban singer drips through town on her “Truth Is” tour in support of her newly released album of the same name. Her hypnotic voice and confident sensuality explore the depths of romantic love, giving her music a dark mystique. Be sure to get there early, too: Opener Gallant is an electronically lush R&B singer with a compelling voice of silk.

Noah Gundersen

8 p.m. Wednesday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $18-$25.

Fresh off the release of his newest album, “Lover,” the indie-folk singer brings his introspective, sweetly soaring indie-folk to Charlotte. The dreamlike “Lover” sets the tone for his renowned powerful and affecting live performances with a blend of warm natural instrumentation and elegant electronic elements.

Noah Gundersen will perform at Neighborhood Theatre on Wednesday night. Kyle Johnson

Tyler Hilton

8 p.m. Wednesday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $20 and up.

Best known for his musical role on “One Tree Hill,” Hilton is also an accomplished songwriter outside of television and released his fifth full-length this year: “City On Fire.” Self-described as Western indie-rock, the album stands to be his best effort yet, with modernized country sounds and charming storytelling elevating Hilton’s captivating live performances.