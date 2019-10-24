7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Oct. 25-31

X Ambassadors will perform at The Fillmore Charlotte on Friday night.

X Ambassadors

7:30 p.m. Friday. The Fillmore Charlotte, 820 Hamilton St. $32 and up.

XA’s debut full-length, “VHS,” introduced the band to the world in an explosive trajectory with hit singles like “Renegades,” “Unsteady” and “Jungle.” The three-piece alt-rock band includes brothers Sam (lead vocalist/guitarist) and Casey Harris (keyboardist), the latter of whom is blind — although you would hardly be able to tell during their spirited live shows. XA balances high energy with emotionally dense melodies and recently released its sophomore effort, “Joyful,” which employs unexpected influences ranging from disco to gospel.

Driftwood

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$12.

As a genre, Americana may not typically be conducive to rowdy live shows, but Driftwood (out of upstate New York) has spent its career as road warriors — which enlightened them early on to the intricacies of how to be engaging on stage. The band released its first album featuring a major producer (Simone Felice of The Felice Brothers and The Duke & The King) this past spring titled “Tree of Shade.”

The Temptations & The Four Tops

8 p.m. Sunday. Belk Theater, 130 N. Tryon St. $49 and up.

Both groups have been defining influences on modern music, having spent the last 50 years gifting America with soulfully sweet Motown hits that merged R&B with pop and rock in a completely innovative sound. Memorable hits include “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me), and will be performed during this special night celebrating two of the most successful vocal groups in popular music.

Jack Harlow

8:30 p.m. Sunday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $28 and up.

Louisville, Ky. rapper Jack Harlow was opening for Vince Staples in 2016 before he had even graduated high school, and two years later Harlow found himself on a brief stint opening up for Portugal, The Man during that band’s sensational tidal wave of a 2018 tour. These cross-genre opportunities prove the emerging artist is an eclectic voice representing the underground Louisville hip hop sound — and his recently released “Confetti” mixtape shows the rapper hitting his confident stride.

White Reaper

7:30 p.m. Monday. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $15-$18.

The garage rock/punk band (also from Louisville) is known for its charming brazenness, swaggering Thin Lizzy-esque guitar riffs, and gritty, electrically charged hooks. The band released its third studio album — “You Deserve Love,” which features their first mainstream hit, “Might Be Right” — just last week.

Joan Shelley

7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Stage Door Theater, 155 N. College St. $20.

Yet another Louisville-bred talent graces our city this week as Cream Puff Records and Maxx Music bring in this softly beautiful folk singer and her full band for what is sure to be one of the most affecting shows of the year. Shelley recently released her fifth studio album, which was recorded in the stunning quiet of Reykjavik in Iceland and captures the natural breathing rhythm of the world as it sighs into itself.

Joan Shelley will perform at Stage Door Theater on Tuesday night. Amber Estes Thieneman

Cavetown

7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Fillmore Charlotte, 820 Hamilton St. $27 and up.

Robin Skinner (known professionally as Cavetown) is a British bedroom pop sensation in the indie world who released his third studio album, “Lemon Boy,” last summer. Cavetown is known for his captivatingly quirky ballads — sung with accompaniment by ukulele or guitar to crowds of people who understand the lonesome sting of feeling lost or disenfranchised by the callousness of the modern world.