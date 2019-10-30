8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Nov. 1-7

Hovvdy will perform at Snug Harbor on Friday night. Courtesy of Nettwerk Music Group

Clairo

8 p.m. Friday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $70 and up.

The emerging lo-fi electronic pop artist embarked on her “Immunity Tour” in support of her breezy debut album of the same name. Clairo is known for the drowsily spun yet sincere honesty in her lyrics, which are often snugly sad in a way that makes them luxurious to wrap yourself into.

Hovvdy

9 p.m. Friday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $10.

A stacked lineup at Snug Harbor is no surprise, but this offering is truly something special as the hushed indie rockers and Kevin Krauter take over the beloved small stage. Hovvdy’s scuzzy guitars and swelling, spacey arrangements have gotten the band steady praise since its 2014 start; and Kevin Krauter, who also plays in indie-pop band Hoops, creates gentle arcs influenced by the artistic flower pop of the ’60s and ’70s.

Trashcan Sinatras

7 p.m. Saturday. The Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $25-$28.

The Scottish alternative-pop band has come stateside for a three-piece acoustic tour honoring its self-produced 1996 album “A Happy Pocket” and 2004’s “Weightlifting,” which celebrates its 15th anniversary. The band reprises the two albums in this one-night, two-album-spanning performance by stripping back the instrumentation but not the engagement — keeping its signature melancholy charm and sentimental timelessness.

Thievery Corporation

8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $30.

Influenced by everything from lounge, reggae, Brazilian music, hip-hop, Middle Eastern stylings and more, the pioneering electronic music duo kinetically loops worldly sounds into intoxicating grooves and laid-back vibrations. Being so open and respectful of such a varying multitude of genres, cultures and sounds has made Thievery Corporation’s music stand out since the early 1990s, and is what continues to propel its more-recent albums.

Chelsea Wolfe

7:30 p.m. Monday. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $25.

The ethereally Gothic singer-songwriter crafts moody, atmospheric realms with her beautifully blended experimental interpretations of folk, metal and doom. Wolfe’s peculiar, striking musical stylizing gives her performances a unique and dreamlike experience, swirling the room into one collective haze.

Gus Dapperton

8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $20-$23.

The surreal artist recently released debut album “Where Polly People Go to Read” to high praise thanks to a majestic blend of modern R&B with electronically charged indie pop haze. Dapperton’s sound is wistful and rose-tinted — like a faraway memory of a lover’s kiss — and his deeply personal record provides cushion for the sharp edges of life.

Joshua Radin & The Weepies

7 p.m. Thursday. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $25 and up.

As part of the Sirius XM Coffeehouse Tour, the singer-songwriter and the melodic husband-and-wife duo sweep their indie Americana into our corner of the Southeast. Radin’s naturally warm acoustic compositions, love-worn lyrics and quieted whispers reach unexpected magnitudes during his live performances, while The Weepies’ sweetly swinging folk-pop is a comforting complement.

Wreckless Eric

9 p.m. Thursday. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $9-$12.

The gritty English new-wave rocker is an alternative legend who takes the punk-rock spirit of the ’80s and weaves it into a modern, animated evening of live acoustic serenades. His track “Whole Wide World” was named one of the best punk-rock singles of all-time and was recently back on the charts thanks to a cover by Cage the Elephant. Eric released his eighth album (“Transience”) this year to critical acclaim, full of his biting wit and insightful observations captured while touring the American landscape over the last few years.