7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Nov. 8-14

Infamous Stringdusters

8 p.m. Friday. Neighborhood Theatre, 311 E. 36th St. $25-$35.

The Grammy-winning group creatively weaves elements of funk, jazz and country into a special homegrown blend of Americana bluegrass that they call “jamgrass.” The Stringdusters — who recently released their ninth studio album, “Rise Sun,” as a welcoming message of hope and optimism against modern despairing tones — are known for jam-heavy live shows and are more in tune with their music than ever before.

Azulz

9 p.m. Saturday. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $5-$7.

Born in Argentina and now residing in Chapel Hill, the artist formally known as Azul Zapata uses her multicultural background to infuse her sophisticated vocals with soul, jazz and R&B over chilled instrumentation. Openers Waking April and local Celeste Moonchild will provide just the right over-ice aperitif for the evening with their distinct, memorable blend of laid-back grooves and soulful vocals.

Macseal

7 p.m. Saturday. Lunchbox Records, 825 Central Ave. $10.

After putting out three EPs, the quartet from Long Island, N.Y. releases its debut full-length, “Super Enthusiast,” Friday on 6131 Records. Macseal — which makes layered angst-ridden, nostalgia-toned emo (without bumming everyone out) — will celebrate the release with a thrilling all-ages show with support from labelmates I’m Glad It’s You, and locals Jail Socks and Faye.

Quintron and Miss Pussycat

10 p.m. Saturday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8-$10.

The eccentric marrieds are a creative New Orleans rock-based, genre-defying dance pair that often incorporate puppeteering, light-activated drums, and electronic toys into quirky live performances. Their sound merges punk with the psychedelic, and soul with noise; somehow it all works together to create a fully unique and can’t-miss “Swamp Tech” show.

Dan Deacon

8 p.m. Wednesday. Neighborhood Theatre, 311 E. 36th St. $17.

The renowned avant-garde Baltimore pop artist’s last album was 2015’s acclaimed “Gliss Riffer,” which featured prominent vocal effects on top of his expected electronic layers; his newly released single, released just last week, continues that trajectory with joyful Arcade Fire-vocals over bubbly, dancing synthesizers. His live shows have been compared to performance art, with Deacon balancing his genuine talent with imaginative expression.

Ringo Deathstarr

9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8.

Local non-profit Girls Rock Charlotte, which works to help girls and gender-diverse youth find confidence and amplify their voices through music, kicks off its month-long Snug Harbor residency with these Austin, Texas shoegaze favorites. Deathstarr’s sound is decadent and lush, featuring gritty vocals, soaring guitar riffs and careening compositions that have been refined over the course of 12 years and five studio albums.

Kim Petras

7 p.m. Thursday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $29.

The emerging German-born pop princess creates glossy electronic anthems that celebrate LGBTQIA+ ideals, and her energetic live shows provide an accepting, buoyant environment for fans. Petras has worked with Cheat Codes and Charli XCX, having gained significant popularity with her 2018 hit, “Heart to Break.”