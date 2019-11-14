8 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Nov. 15-21

Tim Kinsella and Jenny Pulse will bring their band to The Milestone next Wednesday night.

Dinosaur Jr.

8 p.m. Saturday. Neighborhood Theatre, 311 E. 36th St. $27-$37.

Dinosaur Jr and Drawling frontman Jay Mascis & Co. have spent more than 30 years churning out distinct, beaming riffs wrapped in mellowed, sincere songwriting and stand as easily one of the most influential bands in the alternative rock timeline. The original lineup of Mascis, drummer Murph and bassist Lou Barlow released their 11th studio album, “Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not,” in 2016, and continue to stage electrifying live shows.

Grace Joyner

8 p.m. Saturday. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $5-$7.

The Charleston, S.C. native has graduated recently from folksy dream pop to a uniquely haunting project reminiscent of Lana Del Rey or Stevie Nicks’ bewitching vocals with dreamy, retro compositions. In 2016, her latest album — “Maybe Sometimes in C” — was voted the top release in South Carolina. With melancholy “dark Appalachian” openers The Maggie Valley Band and local darlings Sinners & Saints.

Gryffin

8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $25.

A classically trained pianist, the electronic DJ creates melodic house for the modern age with an encouraging positivity, and his bright live shows feature the artist flexing his multi-instrumental talents on guitar, keys and a drum machine. Also of note are openers The Knocks, an electro-funk disco pair of DJs known for collaborating with acts including Alex Newell and Foster the People.

John Hiatt

7 p.m. Sunday. McGlohon Theater, 345 N. College St. $25 and up.

The chameleonic singer-songwriter has made a career out of staying under the radar in a myriad of genres ranging from pop to rock to a distinct blues-country fusion. Although he’s never enjoyed mainstream popularity, Hiatt is as revered in classic Americana circles as Jim Croce and Tom Petty, and his original songs have reached mass audiences thanks to covers by Chaka Khan, B.B. King, Emmylou Harris and others.

Conan Gray

8 p.m. Saturday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $25.

From humble DIY bedroom pop self-recordings to working with producer Dan Nigro (Carly Rae Jepsen, Kylie Minogue, Sky Ferreia), this rising star is known for his resilient optimism — which rings out proudly through his effervescent, lustrous songs. Gray releases relatable pop bangers that make pop culture observations, from critiquing the Boomer generation in sparkling humor to encouraging the small-town weirdos to own their truth and live it out proudly.

The Last Bison

9 p.m. Tuesday. Free Range Brewing, 2320 N. Davidson St. $12-$15.

The Virginia-based Americana band utilizes driving rhythms, strings, and a newly adopted electronic element that adds to the rock-fueled modernization of its intricate Appalachian-bred arrangements. The group slimmed down from a seven-piece project to a simple trio and borrowed influences from U2, The Cars, and Simple Minds for its newest album, last year’s “SÜDA,” which allows for synth-led melodies and more dynamic song structures.

Slothrust

8 p.m. Tuesday. The Fillmore, 820 Hamilton St. $28.

Opening for Highly Suspect is this alt-rock, grunge-vibing, sleaze-punk trio that — with just simple bass, drum and guitar — has one of the most impressive rhythm sections of any act in today’s rock scene. Members often switch up their instruments during live performances, complementing vocalist Leah Wellbaum’s deadpan yet snarling delivery and her cool swagger.

Good F---

8 p.m. Wednesday. The Milestone, 3400 Tuckaseegee Road. $10.

Tim Kinsella is a beloved multi-talented musician in the independent rock/emo world of Chicago, where he was an essential member of multiple cult-favorite bands like Cap’n Jazz, Joan of Arc and Owls. Kinsella and his partner Jenny Pulse are currently releasing music under the name Good F--- (the second word in the band’s name is the F-word, yes), and this past summer they self-released their second album, “Cherry Tree,” which features Kinsella’s unconventional vocals and Pulse’s probing industrial electronica.