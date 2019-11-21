Music & Nightlife 7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Nov. 22-28

Freddie Gibbs will perform at The Underground on Saturday night.

Freddie Gibbs

8 p.m. Saturday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $29.50.

Earlier this year, the Indiana rapper released his second collaborative album with Madlib: “Bandana,” which featured guest appearances from Killer Mike, Yasin Bey, Pusha T and Anderson .Paak. Along with smoky melodies and machine-gun delivery, it showcases a graduation from the urgent attack-raps of his former projects to a more refined lyrical style and stamina that meshes well with Madlib’s innovative beats.

Material Girls

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

10 p.m. Saturday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8.

The Atlanta glam-goths bring their distinct and darkly invigorating post-punk to town on the heels of the release of their 2019 debut album “Leather,” which features art-rock influences from the late ’70s and ’80s punk as well as some boisterous experimental sleaze and cabaret elements. With the funky soul of Rock Hill’s Leone.

Brendan James

8 p.m. Saturday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $18-$23.

The self-taught pianist and UNC alumni — who has steadily released singles this year in anticipation of the as-yet-untitled album he plans to put out next year — returns to the Tar Heel State to share his twinkling folk-pop. James’ striking music elevates moods during his live shows, proving that music is a connecting and healing force. With songwriter Pete Muller.

Sawyer Fredericks

8 p.m. Tuesday. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $18-$22.

Best known for winning Season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice” at just 16, the young folk singer-songwriter has since released two full-length albums — the second of which, “Hide Your Ghost,” impressed critics with its stripped-down and somber honesty. He has won over large swaths of people with his organic earnestness and penchant for arranging songs to complement his roots-blues authenticity.

Boston Manor

7 p.m. Monday. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $16-$20.

The British pop-punk group has spent most of this year opening up for Good Charlotte’s European tour and, in the U.S., rock band A Day To Remember. But this leg of tour is its first-ever effort as a headliner. Geared with youthful angst, Boston Manor’s live shows feature just as much crowd-surfing from the performers as from the audience. With Microwave, Heart Attack Man and Selfish Things.

Young Mister

8 p.m. Wednesday. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$12.

Signed to local label Refresh Records, this N.C. songwriter Young Mister has worked with Art Garfunkel, been a guest in Jeff Goldblum’s jazz band, and recently released sophomore album “Sudden Swoon.” His arrangements bring to mind the folksy expansiveness of Gregory Alan Isakov while maintaining a natural, rolling energy reminiscent of the sloping Piedmont hills that he calls home. Young Mister is part of a special all-ages indie-pop show that also features the lush arrangements of Charleston’s Human Resources.

Young Mister will perform at Evening Muse on Wednesday night. Steven Fiore

Snug Harbor’s Annual ‘Suit Night’

10 p.m. Wednesday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. Free.

The concert has been a perennial staple since 2002, and this year will also provide a chance to flex your charitable side with the night doubling as a coat drive for our less-fortunate neighbors. Local blues-garage outfit Modern Primitives, post-funk-punk band The Business People, and dynamic trio Brut Beat (the latter of which creates fresh rhythms that lie somewhere between jazz and Afro-funk) all will perform.