7 buzzworthy concerts coming to Charlotte in the next week | Nov. 22-28
Freddie Gibbs
8 p.m. Saturday. The Underground, 820 Hamilton St. $29.50.
Earlier this year, the Indiana rapper released his second collaborative album with Madlib: “Bandana,” which featured guest appearances from Killer Mike, Yasin Bey, Pusha T and Anderson .Paak. Along with smoky melodies and machine-gun delivery, it showcases a graduation from the urgent attack-raps of his former projects to a more refined lyrical style and stamina that meshes well with Madlib’s innovative beats.
Material Girls
10 p.m. Saturday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $8.
The Atlanta glam-goths bring their distinct and darkly invigorating post-punk to town on the heels of the release of their 2019 debut album “Leather,” which features art-rock influences from the late ’70s and ’80s punk as well as some boisterous experimental sleaze and cabaret elements. With the funky soul of Rock Hill’s Leone.
Brendan James
8 p.m. Saturday. Neighborhood Theatre, 511 E. 36th St. $18-$23.
The self-taught pianist and UNC alumni — who has steadily released singles this year in anticipation of the as-yet-untitled album he plans to put out next year — returns to the Tar Heel State to share his twinkling folk-pop. James’ striking music elevates moods during his live shows, proving that music is a connecting and healing force. With songwriter Pete Muller.
Sawyer Fredericks
8 p.m. Tuesday. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $18-$22.
Best known for winning Season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice” at just 16, the young folk singer-songwriter has since released two full-length albums — the second of which, “Hide Your Ghost,” impressed critics with its stripped-down and somber honesty. He has won over large swaths of people with his organic earnestness and penchant for arranging songs to complement his roots-blues authenticity.
Boston Manor
7 p.m. Monday. Amos’ Southend, 1423 S. Tryon St. $16-$20.
The British pop-punk group has spent most of this year opening up for Good Charlotte’s European tour and, in the U.S., rock band A Day To Remember. But this leg of tour is its first-ever effort as a headliner. Geared with youthful angst, Boston Manor’s live shows feature just as much crowd-surfing from the performers as from the audience. With Microwave, Heart Attack Man and Selfish Things.
Young Mister
8 p.m. Wednesday. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$12.
Signed to local label Refresh Records, this N.C. songwriter Young Mister has worked with Art Garfunkel, been a guest in Jeff Goldblum’s jazz band, and recently released sophomore album “Sudden Swoon.” His arrangements bring to mind the folksy expansiveness of Gregory Alan Isakov while maintaining a natural, rolling energy reminiscent of the sloping Piedmont hills that he calls home. Young Mister is part of a special all-ages indie-pop show that also features the lush arrangements of Charleston’s Human Resources.
Snug Harbor’s Annual ‘Suit Night’
10 p.m. Wednesday. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. Free.
The concert has been a perennial staple since 2002, and this year will also provide a chance to flex your charitable side with the night doubling as a coat drive for our less-fortunate neighbors. Local blues-garage outfit Modern Primitives, post-funk-punk band The Business People, and dynamic trio Brut Beat (the latter of which creates fresh rhythms that lie somewhere between jazz and Afro-funk) all will perform.
