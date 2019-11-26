BofA Stadium adds second concert to spring 2020 schedule, and it’s a country megastar

Blake Shelton, left, and Garth Brooks perform “Dive Bar” at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

Country music star Garth Brooks will perform an in-the-round concert at uptown’s Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 2, marking his first show in Charlotte in more than 22 years.

The 57-year-old singer hasn’t been to town since he played a pair of sold-out shows on back-to-back nights at the old Charlotte Coliseum in March 1998.

Tickets ($94.95) for the 2020 performance at the stadium will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, via www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling 877-654-2784, or using the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.

This will be his only stop in the Carolinas on “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.”

The Tuesday-morning announcement marks the second involving Bank of America Stadium and concerts in two months: In September, the Panthers and concert promoter Live Nation announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel will perform at the uptown venue on Saturday, April 18.

