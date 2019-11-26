Music & Nightlife
BofA Stadium adds second concert to spring 2020 schedule, and it’s a country megastar
Country music star Garth Brooks will perform an in-the-round concert at uptown’s Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, May 2, marking his first show in Charlotte in more than 22 years.
The 57-year-old singer hasn’t been to town since he played a pair of sold-out shows on back-to-back nights at the old Charlotte Coliseum in March 1998.
Tickets ($94.95) for the 2020 performance at the stadium will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, via www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, by calling 877-654-2784, or using the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.
This will be his only stop in the Carolinas on “The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour.”
The Tuesday-morning announcement marks the second involving Bank of America Stadium and concerts in two months: In September, the Panthers and concert promoter Live Nation announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel will perform at the uptown venue on Saturday, April 18.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments