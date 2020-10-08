Veteran actor Keith David helping Middle C Jazz to relaunch live shows during Phase 3

Actor Keith David at Center Theatre Group’s 50th Anniversary Celebration in Grand Park on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging) Capture Imaging

After over six months of quiet, live music is slowly making a comeback in the Carolinas this week — albeit in front of smaller audiences amid social distancing and other safety precautions.

At Charlotte’s Middle C Jazz, patrons will be welcomed back by actress and Gastonia native Maria Howell (“The Color Purple,” “Hidden Figures”) and pianist Noel Freidline, who will be joined this week for a series of concerts featuring Emmy-winning actor Keith David.

David’s diverse resume includes a whopping 323 acting and voice credits, among them Oscar winners “Crash” and “Platoon,” John Carpenter’s cult classics “They Live” and “The Thing,” action films “Road House,” “Marked for Death” and “The Chronicles of Riddick” series, comedies “There’s Something About Mary” and “Barbershop,” as well as TV’s “Community” and “Greenleaf.”

He’s also sung on Broadway (“Jelly’s Last Jam”) and for Disney (as Dr. Facilier in “The Princess and the Frog).”

David spoke to the Observer Thursday about music, movies, his favorites roles, and getting back on stage in spite of COVID.

Q. Yours will be one of the first performances that’s open to the public since before the shutdown. Did you have any reservations about getting back on stage during the pandemic?

Of course, but I checked out the club. They’ve taken precautions with social distancing tables and spraying down the club with a hospital disinfectant. We were supposed to do this months ago, before the pandemic. I have concerns with 45 (President Donald Trump) coming down with it and numbers spiking around the country because people stupidly, arrogantly don’t want to follow the rules.

Q. How have you spent the last six months?

Mostly getting to know my family in ways that usually takes years to unfold. I’ve been able to do some voice-over work in my home studio and some studios have good methods of keeping things clean. I don’t walk around fearful or put myself in dangerous situations. Except going through the airport can be dangerous. I stay distant from the crowd until I can get on the plane. Then I sit in my seat until everyone is off the plane. Even when they announce stay six feet between the person ahead of you, people act like they didn’t hear it. It can make you lose your faith in humanity. People walk around like they’re the only one on the planet.

Q. Did you meet Maria Howell through acting?

Maria and Noel and I did a (short film) not long ago called “Bewildered,” but I’ve known Maria for over 20 years. We did an episode of Young Indy (“The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles”) and stayed friends ever since. We’ve sang together in Atlanta. When this opportunity came up, I didn’t hesitate.

Q. Will you be doing your Nat King Cole tribute in Charlotte?

I’ll be singing some Nat King Cole songs and songs from the Johnny Hartman songbook and Bill Withers’ songbook, and Broadway tunes. It’s an eclectic evening.

Q. What other projects do you have in the works?

I’m also working on a musical tribute to (jazz singer) Joe Williams. “Greenleaf” is supposed to come back with a spin-off. I don’t know when that’s going to happen. The God of my understanding assures me that there is life after COVID. If people would be more cooperative, it would end even sooner. It doesn’t matter what side of the coin you find yourself on, 45. The situation is what it is. We could talk about who’s responsible and what could have been done, but whatever could have been done wasn’t done. The one thing we can do is listen to the science and follow that as judiciously as we can. What we still have is voting. If you don’t vote, then you don’t have a right complain.

Q. The number of parts you’ve played is astounding. Are there certain ones that are closest to your heart?

“Greenleaf” was a great gift to my career and my spirit. I used to want to be a preacher, so having the opportunity to play a bishop and be able to live out a fantasy about what my life might look like if I had become a preacher — I got to fulfill that fantasy. I’ve also done some extraordinary voice-over stuff. Dr. Facelier in “The Princess and the Frog” (is one of those characters) that when I grow up, I want to be like that guy.

Q. You filmed one of the longest fight scenes ever with Rowdy Roddy Piper in “They Live.” Are there any other action sequences that stick out for you?

When I was in school, I did a fight scene in “Romeo and Juliet” with a wonderful actor named Boyd Gains. Boyd probably has three or four Tony Awards now. When we were students at Julliard, we both got stage-combat certification from doing that fight. It wasn’t quite as long as the one in “They Live,” but like “They Live,” it escalated the story.

Q. Are there any shows that didn’t get picked up or pan out that you were sad to see go? My husband and I really liked “The Cape.”

I still mourn “The Cape.” It was another great gift because I’d always wanted to play a magician.

Q. One last thing. How did you end up on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood?”

“Mr. Rogers” was filmed in Pittsburgh and I happened to be doing “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in Pittsburgh. I don’t even remember how the audition or the opportunity came up. It’s been almost 40 years. I got an opportunity to do an episode that turned into several episodes. Mr. Rogers was wonderful man.

Keith David

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

WHERE: Middle C Jazz, 300 S. Brevard St.

TICKETS: $48

DETAILS: middlecjazz.com.