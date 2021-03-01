Garth Brooks reschedules Charlotte stadium show — again — and the the new date is ...

Garth Brooks has rescheduled his concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The concert was set for April 10. The new date is Sept. 25. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

For the fourth time in less than a year, Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The concert — which already has been pushed back multiple times due to COVID-19 — had previously been scheduled for April 10. The tour announced Monday morning that the show is now set for Sept. 25.

Current ticket holders need only to hold onto their tickets, the tour said in a press release. There was no indication that refunds will be available to those who can’t make the new date.

Pre-COVID, the country-music megastar made huge news when it was first revealed that his “Stadium Tour” would be coming to Bank of America Stadium, with an original date of May 2, 2020. And as the pandemic set in, while other artists rescheduled shows for 2021 or shelved tours indefinitely, Brooks kept trying to anticipate a relatively rapid return to big shows — without success.

He pushed to June 13, but that was way too soon. He tried Oct. 10, and that didn’t work out either. Up until Monday morning’s announcement, it had been on the calendar for this coming April 10 for the past several months. No other major show has tried this hard to stay on the calendar.

“A hard-headedness. Stubbornness. Whatever you want to call it,” the 59-year-old singer explained to The Observer in an interview last November about the parade of attempts to play, with a laugh.

This will be the only Carolinas stop on Brooks’ “The Stadium Tour.”

Brooks was last in the Carolinas in November 2016, when he played three shows at Greenville, S.C.’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena as part of “The Garth Brooks World Tour.” That tour smashed records previously held by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and himself, and included 390 concerts in 79 cities, with 6.3 million tickets sold — making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.

When tickets for this current show originally went on sale in 2019, 74,000 of them were sold in 90 minutes. Assuming the concert finally actually takes place, and that state guidelines allow for it, the gathering will mark the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.

Brooks’ show would mark the first concert at Bank of America Stadium in more than nine years, since country stars Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw brought their “Brothers of the Sun Tour” to the stadium in June 2012.

The only other show in Panthers history? The Rolling Stones in October 1997, back when it was Ericsson Stadium.

Brooks hasn’t been to town since he played a pair of sold-out shows (attended by 48,000-plus) on back-to-back nights at the old Charlotte Coliseum in March 1998 — during the decade in which he cranked out a slew of No. 1 hits, from “If Tomorrow Never Comes” and “The Dance” to “Two Piña Coladas” and “To Make You Feel My Love.”

“You gotta remember, man, there’s a beautiful kind of a love story between me and Charlotte,” Brooks told the Observer in the fall. “It might just be from my side. But we saved Charlotte to the very last of the ‘98 world tour, and just fell in love with Charlotte.

“It just had a new arena (the Charlotte Coliseum) at that time, where the Hornets were playing. Big-ass arena. And so when we came on the comeback tour, 2014 through ‘17, I kept asking Ben (Farrell), the promoter, ‘Hey, where’s Charlotte?’ And he says, ‘Garth, we’re just having the hardest time fitting the schedule. We missed it.’

In other words, it’s been more than 20 years since he has played Charlotte, and he was “fired up” to see that it finally worked out schedule-wise, and that the North Carolina date would be early in the tour.

“And now it’s up there in limbo,” Brooks lamented. “This pandemic, I’m sure it affects everybody in their own different way. But it’s been kind of sneaky and just kind of ironic for me that some of the dates that are on hold right now are dates that we’ve been looking to for, like I said, 20-something years.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.