3 shot, including 1 child, in east Charlotte; police seek shooter, info

Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7100 block of Snow Lane in the Independence Division, according to reports.
Independence and Hickory Grove Division patrol officers responded to the call at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Three people had gunshot wounds, police say.
Two adults sustained nonlife-threatening injuries, according to a CMPD report.
The third victim, a juvenile, has life-threatening injuries, police say. All three were transported to Carolinas Medical Center.
Crime Scene Search responded to the call for service to process the scene and collect physical evidence, police said.
Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a Homicide Unit detective, or call Crime Stoppers as 704-334-1600 or visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
