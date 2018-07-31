Charlotte 49ers lose potential starter Luka Vasic for season

Charlotte 49ers basketball player Luka Vasic will miss the season after undergoing ACL surgery recently. Vasic, a 6-foot-8 shooting guard who was expected to challenge for a starting spot, hurt the knee earlier in July.
Vasic averaged 3.8 points and 2.6 points in 24 games last season. He started nine games.
3rd assistant hired
New 49ers coach Ron Sanchez has rounded out his staff with the addition of Aaron Fearne, a longtime coach in Australia. Fearne has been the coach of the National Basketball League’s Cairns Taipens for nine seasons. He twice led the Taipens to the league finals and was named the NBL’s coach of the year in 2015.
Soccer notes
Former 49ers men’s soccer standout Brandt Bronico is having a solid season for Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire. Bronico, who played for the 49ers from 2013-16, has a goal and four assists in nine starts for the Fire. ...Martha Thomas, the 49ers’ all-time leading women’s scorer, has signed with Le Havre AC in France. Thomas ended her Charlotte career in 2017 as the program’s all-time leader in goals, points, shots and game-winning goals.
