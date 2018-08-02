Rowan County High School Football Preview

3 Bold Predictions
▪ Salisbury makes the playoffs for a second straight season: In 2015, Salisbury didn’t win a game. But it was 7-4 last season under first-year coach Brian Hinson. This year, the Hornets return 10 starters, including sophomore quarterback Mike McLean and receiver/returner Tyrone Johnson, who is dangerous with the ball.
▪ South Rowan will make a little jump: In his first three seasons, Raiders coach Daniel Yow was 5-28. Last season, South was 3-8 and returns 13 starters and 25 lettermen. We see them trending up.
▪ West Rowan won’t be .500 again: In 2015 and ‘16, West Rowan posted back-to-back 10-win seasons. The Falcons were 6-6 last season. In 2018, coach Joe Nixon returns 15 starters and 32 lettermen. His team looks like a North Piedmont championship contender.
Players To Watch
Christian Bennett, East Rowan, LB, 5-11, 220, Sr: One of 10 starters back for a rebuilding team. Bennett is part of what coach John Fitz feels is a strong junior class.
Tyrone Johnson, Salisbury, WR/KR/PR, 5-5, 145, Sr.: Don’t let his size deceive you. Johnson is elusive and dangerous every time he touches the ball, and he’ll touch it plenty.
Payton Stolsworth, West Rowan, QB, 6-2, 205, Sr.: Stolsworth threw for more than 2,100 yards and 28 touchdowns last year, most of it to Jalen Houston (1,200 yards receiving, 17 touchdowns). Houston returns for his junior year.
Games To Watch
West Rowan at North Rowan, Aug. 24: Both teams have legitimate playoff hopes, and in preseason look like the county’s two best teams.
West Rowan at Kannapolis Brown, Sept. 14: One of the best rivalries you may not have heard of. Both schools are returning strong teams this season.
North Stanly at North Rowan, Oct. 19: these two are preseason favorites in the Yadkin Valley 1A. These intra-county rivalry game could decide the league title.
Rowan County Team Capsules
EAST ROWAN
Coach: John Fitz (2nd year as East Rowan head coach).
2017 Record: 3-8 (1-4 in the North Piedmont conference).
2018 Conference: North Piedmont conference/3A.
Returning starters: 10
Returning letterman: 20
Key returning starters: Christian Bennett, Jr., LB (5-11, 220); Gabe Hinceman, Jr., WR (6-3, 170); Sam Wall, Jr., WR (5-10, 170); Elton Hopper, Jr., DE (6-7, 215); Jax Fitz, Jr., WR/P (5-10, 170); Hunter Eagle, Jr., C (5-11, 240).
Key returnees: Brandon Jefferson, Jr., TE (6-5, 275).
Outlook: East Rowan has struggled in recent years, going 10-24 in the last three seasons, including a 3-8 mark in 2017, losing seven of their final eight games. But, coach John Fitz believes his team is ready to make a move up the NPC standings. East Rowan is looking to playmakers like linebacker Christian Bennett and a strong junior class to get the team going in the right direction in 2018 and the future.
- Jay Edwards
SALISBURY
Coach: Brian Hinson (2nd year as Salisbury coach: 24-23 overall).
2017 record: 7-4 (6-2 in Central Carolinas’ conference).
2018 conference: Central Carolinas’ conference/2A.
Returning starters: 10
Returning letterman: 17
Key keturning starters: Tyrone Johnson, Sr., WR/KR/PR (5-5, 145); Jabril Norman, Jr., OLB (6-0, 190); Blaine Shellhorn, Jr., OLB (6-0, 190); Mike McLean, So., QB (5-9, 160); Luke Holland, Sr., DB (5-10, 165).
Key returnees: Jadarius Wood, Jr., DB/LB (5-9, 165); Lawon Blackwell, Jr., WR (6-1, 170).
Key newcomer: Jalon Walker, Fr., OLB (6-2, 170).
Outlook: Salisbury has come a long way since a winless (0-11) season in 2015, going 7-4 overall last year. Now, second-year coach Brian Hinson and the Hornets look to keep the momentum going with another winning season. Salisbury returns 10 starters - led by sophomore quarterback, Mike McLean and senior wide receiver/returner Tyrone Johnson - who look to finish in the upper echelon of the Central Carolinas’ conference and return to the playoffs for a second straight season.
- Jay Edwards
SOUTH ROWAN
Coach: Daniel Yow (4th year as South Rowan head coach; 5-28 at South Rowan).
2017 record: 3-8 (3-6 in the Central Carolinas’ conference).
2018 conference: Central Carolinas’ conference/2A.
Returning starters: 13 (8 offense; 5 defense).
Returning letterman: 25
Key returning starters: Christian Reynolds, Sr., S (5-10, 185); Cameron Hurd, Sr., Slot/WR (5-8, 180); Thorne Eagle, Sr., OL (6-0, 300); Scott Stephens, Sr., CB (5-9, 175).
Key newcomers: Drew Huffman, Jr., QB (6-0, 160); Colby Renken, So., CB (5-10, 150).
Outlook: After posting 1-10 records in each of his first two seasons, coach Daniel Yow and the Raiders took a step forward with a 3-8 record last season. With 13 starters back, including eight on offense, South Rowan is in position to improve again. The Raiders will look to playmakers in seniors Christian Reynolds (98 tackles, five interceptions last year) on defense and multi-dimensional Cameron Hurd (680 yards receiving, four touchdowns, 350 yards rushing and three touchdowns last year) to get closer to .500 and possibly back into the playoff picture.
- Jay Edwards
WEST ROWAN
Coach: Joe Nixon (4th year as West Rowan head coach; 57-22 overall).
2017 Record: 6-6 (3-2 in the North Piedmont conference).
2018 conference: NPC/3A.
Returning starters: 15 (8 offense; 7 defense).
Returning letterman: 32
Key returning starters: Jalen Houston, Jr., ATH (5-7, 160); Payne Stolsworth, Sr., QB (6-2, 205); Jaden Perry, Sr., RB (5-8, 170); Baiden Suddarth, Jr., LB (6-2, 195); Reggie Everheart, Jr., DB (5-10, 185).
Key newcomers: Zeek Biggers, So., DL (6-5, 300); Dylan Sigman, Jr., RB (5-7, 160); Levonte Jacobs, Jr., DL (6-3, 270).
Outlook: After back-to-back 10-4 seasons in 2015 and 2016, West Rowan slipped to 6-6 last year. This season, the Falcons should move up the NPC ladder as they return 15 starters, led by a potent offense that’s headlined by senior quarterback Payton Stolsworth (2,100 yards passing, 28 touchdowns last year) and junior Jalen Houston (1,200 yards receiving, 17 touchdowns last year). Junior linebacker Baiden Suddarth returns to lead the defense. West Rowan has the experience (32 lettermen) and talent to be much improved, and with their ability to move the ball and score, the Falcons could be a team few will want to play in the postseason.
- Jay Edwards
Note: China Grove Carson and North Rowan did not return preseason information to the Observer.
