Charlotte Meteorologist quotes Cardi B during live TV weather forecast

Fox 46 meteorologist Nick Kosir quoted Cardi B during his live tv weather forecast for Charlotte. The musician saw it, and tweeted "North Carolina has always been lit"
By
This Panthers fan has a song to sing

Carolina Panthers fan Mildred Endsley of Macon, GA. drove to Spartanburg, SC to see her favorite team on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Endsley had a special way of calling out to players through song while trying to get their autographs.

Carolina Panthers’ Dontari Poe is a space-eater

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe is a space-eater in size with speed and nimbleness. Poe, in his seventh year in the NFL, has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers are counting on Poe to help create havoc.