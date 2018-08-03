Charlotte Meteorologist quotes Cardi B during live TV weather forecast

Carolina Panthers fan Mildred Endsley of Macon, GA. drove to Spartanburg, SC to see her favorite team on Thursday, August 2, 2018. Endsley had a special way of calling out to players through song while trying to get their autographs.
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dontari Poe is a space-eater in size with speed and nimbleness. Poe, in his seventh year in the NFL, has played for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers are counting on Poe to help create havoc.
Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith speaks to the issues of social justice and the means by which NFL players have protested during the past season. Smith believes that players recognize their voice and stature to build change in a communities.
Carolina Panthers tackle Matt Kalil is hoping to start off the upcoming season on a high note after being able to train and participate in workouts regularly during the offseason. Kalil was still recovering from hip surgery last season.
The Carolina Panthers defensive backs corps is dedicating the season to injured cornerback Ross Cockrell. Cockrell broke his left leg during a practice of training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.
